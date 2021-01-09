Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Victims’ families agree to bury Hazara martyrs

Avatar
By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: The Shuhda Action Committee and the federal and provincial governments reached an agreement on Friday night, after which the families of Hazara martyrs agreed to bury their loved ones.
Moreover, according to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to fly to Quetta as per his commitment where he will meet the martyrs’ families.
The announcement in this regard was made in Quetta after Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and federal ministers Syed Ali Zaidi and Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari reached the protest camp and held talks with the mourners.
Though the agreement paved way for the burial of martyrs, a decree by a senior religious authority of Iran, Naser Makarem Shirazi, had played a key role in convincing the martyrs’ families to bury their dead in line with their religious obligations.
Later, the martyrs committee expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief minister for yielding to the demand of the martyrs’ families and said that an agreement was formally signed between the two sides.
Zaidi also addressed a press conference and endorsed the agreement reached between the two sides. He said that the demands of the victims’ families had been accepted and the government would adopt a long-term strategy to prevent targeted killings of the Hazara community.
He also said that injustice meted out to the persecuted communities needs to end and improvement in governance needs to be ensured. He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making efforts to improve governance but there were elements who had destabilised Pakistan during the past 70 years.
Regretting delays in the agreement, Zaidi said that the responsibility has been fixed over security officers and they have been sacked. Moreover, he said, a joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed under Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Lango to probe the terrorist attack. He further said that two members of the martyrs committee would also be part of the JIT.
The minister also announced employment opportunities for the victims’ families in the provincial government. He added that special jobs and funds would be allocated for the victims’ families from his own ministry.
The chief minister and members of the martyrs committee also addressed the press conference.

Previous article‘Government won’t stop PDM’s long march’
Next articleEpaper – January 09 ISB 2021
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Government won’t stop PDM’s long march’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that the government will not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march, cautioning that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cops involved in Usama Satti’s murder dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The five policemen arrested over their involvement in the murder of 22-year-old student Usama Satti in an alleged staged shootout were fired from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three get death penalty for posting blasphemous content on social media

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday sentenced three men to death for posting blasphemous content on social media. ATC Judge Raja Jawad...
Read more
NATIONAL

LeT leader Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in prison

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday sentenced UN proscribed terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, a leader of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hundreds of inmates suffering from Covid-19: report

--Covid-19 claims 48 more lives; 2,435 fresh cases reported ISLAMABAD: The federal ombudsman on Friday revealed that hundreds of inmates across Pakistan are suffering from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five bikes set on fire as commuters, protesters clash in Karachi

KARACHI: At least five motorcycles were set ablaze after commuters clashed with Shia community protesters near Drigh Road on Friday. The countrywide protests that began...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Government won’t stop PDM’s long march’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that the government will not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march, cautioning that...

Everything for fame

American political turmoil

India gets UNSC seat

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.