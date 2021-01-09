Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

‘Government won’t stop PDM’s long march’

Shahab Omer
By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that the government will not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march, cautioning that the opposition only wants to protect its political and personal interests.

Speaking to different delegations at the Governor House, he said that no matter how hard the opposition tries, they would ultimately have to come to the negotiating table. He welcomed the opposition’s decision of taking part in Senate election and by-polls. He added that the people had given Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) mandate for five years, and the next general election will be held in 2023.
The governor said that the country is facing multiple challenges, including inflation, and the government is utilising all its resources to address these issues. He said that the government has given Insaf Health Card to the poor people so that they can get free medical treatment.

Previous articleEverything for fame
Next articleVictims’ families agree to bury Hazara martyrs
Shahab Omer
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Victims’ families agree to bury Hazara martyrs

ISLAMABAD: The Shuhda Action Committee and the federal and provincial governments reached an agreement on Friday night, after which the families of Hazara martyrs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cops involved in Usama Satti’s murder dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The five policemen arrested over their involvement in the murder of 22-year-old student Usama Satti in an alleged staged shootout were fired from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three get death penalty for posting blasphemous content on social media

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday sentenced three men to death for posting blasphemous content on social media. ATC Judge Raja Jawad...
Read more
NATIONAL

LeT leader Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in prison

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday sentenced UN proscribed terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, a leader of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hundreds of inmates suffering from Covid-19: report

--Covid-19 claims 48 more lives; 2,435 fresh cases reported ISLAMABAD: The federal ombudsman on Friday revealed that hundreds of inmates across Pakistan are suffering from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five bikes set on fire as commuters, protesters clash in Karachi

KARACHI: At least five motorcycles were set ablaze after commuters clashed with Shia community protesters near Drigh Road on Friday. The countrywide protests that began...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Government won’t stop PDM’s long march’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that the government will not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march, cautioning that...

Everything for fame

American political turmoil

India gets UNSC seat

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.