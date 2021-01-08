Sign inSubscribe
Opinion PT

Everything for fame

Avatar
By Editor's Mail

We live in a society where one can get thousands examples of people who are in a search of a chance for being famous. There is no denial that being widely known is accurate and it is not wrong but the ways which most people use for being famous and prominent among the public is what really matters.

Why do we remember Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln, and many other peace-abiding people? Not because they wanted the people to admire them actually they wanted the people to live a prosperous life. It simply means, doing something for fame does not worth so, but it worths when it is done for humanity, unity, peace, and prosperity.

Alas, in today’s era most people have created different ways to be known which include social media that ,however, is the fastest way to become famous which includes Tiktok, Facebook, YouTube, twitter, Instagram, etc. But there happens a bundle of wrongs. Really, people try their worse to get famous, they cross the limit of queerness and spread a number of wrongs to gain fame.

Of course, we all like to be known for a specific thing and it is the desire of everyone to be reputed and famed. Unfortunately, most of people fail to be remembered in the history not because they are inefficient actually because of their ways of achieving reputation.

Therefore, we should recognize what is beneficial and what is detrimental as well as while aiming reputation, everybody should fix it in his mind that one can not achieve fame if he works for it. But, he can be honored if he works for peace and prosperity. Thus, we all need to work for the betterment, prosperity and the rights of homo sapiens in order to make the history remember us.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi

Previous articleAmerican political turmoil
Next article‘Government won’t stop PDM’s long march’
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters PT

American political turmoil

Dear Sir, That midnight I was really shocked to watch a group of brutes descending on the US Capitol Hill and storming the house...
Read more
Letters PT

India gets UNSC seat

It is disappointing to learn that India has been awarded a non-permanent membership of the security council for two years. India is a country...
Read more
Letters PT

Pubg game

Pubg a video playing game which is mostly being played by people in our country. We have our own set of culture and traditions...
Read more
Comment PT

Making Electric Vehicles more mainstream

Lack of a charging network is the biggest obstacle Tesla, which is without a doubt the main driving force behind the rise of Electric...
Read more
Comment PT

COVID-19: A wake-up call for non-traditional security

Security doesn’t just mean other countries Dr Imran Ali Sandano In the changing global security environment, the security agenda of the states, regional and international...
Read more
Comment PT

‘Learning on the Job – Politicians’

All offices and positions demand minimum educational qualification; some years of experience and a host of core competencies relevant to the assignment. In consequence...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Government won’t stop PDM’s long march’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that the government will not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march, cautioning that...

Everything for fame

American political turmoil

India gets UNSC seat

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.