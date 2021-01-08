American political turmoil

Dear Sir, That midnight I was really shocked to watch a group of brutes descending on the US Capitol Hill and storming the house on CNN and BBC. This unfortunate incident reminds me of many such bad political events that had taken place across the world during my schooldays in the early 1990s. As young school students in my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, we had enjoyed studying interesting American history and learning beautiful political personalities like Abraham Lincoln. But today what has been happening in the US has been disturbing besides bringing out some serious lessons about the current dangerous political climate out there. Maybe it is time to induct a bunch of educated and well-mannered people into the American political world before it is too late. From science to Hollywood to technology, America has been a source of inspiration. For the sake of good things and political stability, the world media, Europe and Asia should come forward to help the US emerge out of this crisis through the voice of support and the counsel of right-thinking people. Sometime into future or a few years from now and down the line, America could possibly come into contact with such new political threats. Therefore, the American political domain should be protected from such undemocratic threats through strong legal systems and powerful government action.

SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Mumbai