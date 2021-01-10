E-payment mandatory for over Rs1m customs duties, taxes from Jan 15

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has announced that payment of duty and taxes above Rs1 million will only be made electronically from January 15 onwards.

According to a statement released on Sunday, consignments through the WeBOC system will be cleared on e-payment of duty and taxes above Rs1 million.

The statement said that the e-payment system is a modern way of collecting tax payments through the internet. Banks, taxpayers, withholding agents and e-intermediaries are beneficiaries of this system. Taxpayers can create their electronic payments from anywhere and can also schedule their payments to be credited to the government of Pakistan accounts on any future dates.

The e-payment system decreases the workload on bank staff. Payments made through Payment System (PAYSYS) are instantly communicated to electronic systems of FBR and banks. It is very easy to use this system and generate various informative reports for daily branch level operations. Payment System also provides you with electronic payment documents in hard copy as well as an electronic copy in PDF format for subsequent utilisation, the statement added.