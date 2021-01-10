Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

E-payment mandatory for over Rs1m customs duties, taxes from Jan 15

Avatar
By TLTP

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has announced that payment of duty and taxes above Rs1 million will only be made electronically from January 15 onwards.

According to a statement released on Sunday, consignments through the WeBOC system will be cleared on e-payment of duty and taxes above Rs1 million.

The statement said that the e-payment system is a modern way of collecting tax payments through the internet. Banks, taxpayers, withholding agents and e-intermediaries are beneficiaries of this system. Taxpayers can create their electronic payments from anywhere and can also schedule their payments to be credited to the government of Pakistan accounts on any future dates.

The e-payment system decreases the workload on bank staff. Payments made through Payment System (PAYSYS) are instantly communicated to electronic systems of FBR and banks. It is very easy to use this system and generate various informative reports for daily branch level operations. Payment System also provides you with electronic payment documents in hard copy as well as an electronic copy in PDF format for subsequent utilisation, the statement added.

 

 

 

Previous articleCoronavirus cases cross 500,000 mark; 46 more die
Next articleSoldier martyred in North Waziristan laid to rest: 2 terrorists killed
Avatar
TLTP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Bagasse-based IPPs agree to cut power tariffs

ISLAMABAD: Following the solar energy-based independent power producers (IPPs), bagasse-based IPPs have also agreed to sign amended power purchase agreements with the government. The signing...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR to launch crackdown against sale of smuggled oil on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will launch a crackdown against the sale of smuggled petroleum products across the country from Monday. Chairman FBR...
Read more
HEADLINES

Italy to deploy new economic missions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Italy's Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on Sunday announced that a new economic mission would be deployed in Pakistan to further promote bilateral...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance Ministry squashes govt employees’ hope for pay raises

The Ministry of Finance and Revenue has once again ruled out the possibility of immediately increasing salaries of civil servants despite being threatened with...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM lauds taxpayers as collections surpass Rs2,205bn in H1FY21

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has lauded taxpayers as tax collections surpassed Rs2,205 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year (H1FY21),...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sugar prices likely to go further up as advisory board fails to fix sugarcane value

ISLAMABAD: While the price of sugar has already started going up in the market, the Sugar Advisory Board fails to develop consensus among stakeholders...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment PT

CITY NOTES: How to win friends (and future elections)

Imran Khan should dismiss any suspicions he may have entertained of his Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, after the burst of popularity he enjoyed among...

PM expresses sorrow over Seth Abid’s demise

Sanjrani to write to int’l parliamentarians about human rights violations in IOK

Dense fog disrupts road traffic across country

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.