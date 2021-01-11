Sign inSubscribe
NYT lists Lahore among 'top places to visit in 2021'

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The historic walled city of Lahore was enlisted in 52 dream destinations for tourism lovers to visit in 2021 by the New York Times (NYT).

The NYT, an American Daily with worldwide readership, compiled its list — 52 places to love in 2021 — after stifling more than 2,000 suggestions, received by it from the readers who were asked about the spots that had delighted, inspired and comforted them in a dark year.

It is not the first time that the world acknowledges Pakistan’s tourism potential. The country has already been recommended to the tourists as must-visit place by the global magazines such as Forbes and Condé Nast Traveler due to its breathtaking tourist destinations scattered across the country.

“Especially in winter, this city nourishes you. It opens its arms to you, then feeds you and wraps you in a hug,” remarked Haneen Iqbal, one of the American daily’s reader, about the walled city.

The New York Times posted her view on its site, which described Lahore as one of the best city due to its culture, history and hospitality.

Other countries’ cities that included in the list were Siwa Oasis of Egypt, The Llanos of Colombia, Kaliya Dhrow of India, Northern Mariana Islands of Saipan, Isfahan, Iran and others.

Meanwhile, National Tourism Coordination Board Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari also took to twitter to inform the nation about the development.

“Lahore is among the New York Times top picks to visit in 2021. Lahore’s rich culture, warmth, hospitality & the most amazing food in the world awaits travelers. A must-have on everyone’s list!,” Bukhari, who is also prime minister’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis, tweeted.

Profit by Pakistan Today
