Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Gunmen kill cop escorting polio workers in KP

Avatar
By Staff Report
&
Agencies

PESHAWAR: Gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed a policeman in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday as he escorted a team of polio workers.

The attack came on the second day of a nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign that authorities launched on Monday in an effort to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year.

The polio workers on the team in Karak escaped unharmed, according to local police officer Irfan Khan. A search for the attackers who fled the scene was underway, he added. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi also took notice of the incident and said that the official’s killers will be caught soon. He further said that security was being provided to polio workers and added: “The martyrdom of police [official] is proof that security is being provided.”

Abbasi said that there are “some people” who were against polio vaccination but added that they would be rooted out soon.

Militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them. The proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claim the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the wild poliovirus.

Pakistan regularly launches polio drives. It had hoped to eliminate polio back in 2018 when only 12 cases were reported. But in the years since there has been an uptick in new cases.

The latest five-day anti-polio drive started with an aim to immunise some 40 million children under the age of five against the crippling disease with a focus on high-risk cities including Karachi and Quetta.

The campaign involves 285,000 health workers who while observing coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) will go door-to-door to vaccinate children.

According to a statement, during the drive, the trained polio frontline workers will reach every child with essential polio vaccine while adhering to strict health guidelines such as wearing a mask, using hand sanitiser, and maintaining the minimum distance advised during the campaign.

Previous articleHearing in money laundering case against Sharif family
Avatar
Staff Report
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hearing in money laundering case against Sharif family

LAHORE: PML-N president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz appeared in an accountability court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iqbal says PM’s aide ‘allegations’ pack of lies

ISLAMABAD: A day after Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar accused the Sharif family of attempting to “spin” the High Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will arrive in Islamabad today on a three-day visit, Radio Pakistan reported. According to a Foreign Office statement, Cavusoglu,...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD arrests alleged terrorists in DG Khan

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists from Dera Ghazi Khan area of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minor girl raped, killed in Khairpur: Police

KHAIRPUR: A seven-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and murdered after being abducted in Pir Jo Goth city of Khairpur district on Monday. Police told...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan in a fix, hopefuls lobbying for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a fix over the long list of hopefuls lobbying for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tickets for the upcoming...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump: NYT

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank will not do business in the future with US President Donald Trump or his companies in the wake of his supporters’...

Turkish foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan today

Twitter tumbles as Trump ban puts social media in spotlight

Indonesia uses unmanned undersea vehicle in hunt for air crash victims, ‘black boxes’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.