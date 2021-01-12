Gunmen kill cop escorting polio workers in KP

PESHAWAR: Gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed a policeman in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday as he escorted a team of polio workers.

The attack came on the second day of a nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign that authorities launched on Monday in an effort to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year.

The polio workers on the team in Karak escaped unharmed, according to local police officer Irfan Khan. A search for the attackers who fled the scene was underway, he added. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi also took notice of the incident and said that the official’s killers will be caught soon. He further said that security was being provided to polio workers and added: “The martyrdom of police [official] is proof that security is being provided.”

Abbasi said that there are “some people” who were against polio vaccination but added that they would be rooted out soon.