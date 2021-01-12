Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Nine olive extraction plants installed under PSDP

Local output showing significant growth towards reducing reliance on imported edible oil, exploiting export potential

Avatar
By APP

ISLAMABAD: More than nine advanced oil extraction plants have been installed in the country to harness the increasing olive oil production on a commercial scale for farmers.

The oil extraction units were installed under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to promote olive cultivation to reduce reliance on imported edible oil for catering domestic requirements.

According to an official of the PDSP, three out of nine plants have a capacity of extracting 600kg oil per hour, while six have a capacity of extracting 100kg per hour.

“All basic accessories like harvesting baskets, oil analyser for quality analysis, filling, capping sealing machine and olive oil storage containers had been installed within these machines,” the PDSP official said, adding that the units are an important part of the olive value chain in the country and would serve as a pull factor for the uplift of this sector.

“So far, olive trees have successfully been cultivated over 27,000 hectares of land across the country whereas cultivation is to be expanded over 70,000 hectares to turn marginal lands into productive lands for enhancing the income of small scale growers,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) is working to promote local production of extra-virgin, chemical-free olive
oil, as well as striving to impart basic training to growers for attaining higher output to maximise farm income.

Olive cultivation on a commercial scale was initiated in Pakistan through an Italian funded project in 2012, after which the government launched a PSDP-funded project, promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale in Pakistan, in 2014.

According to an estimate, about 2.90 million olive trees have been planted on 25,600 acres so far.

It is worth mentioning here that about 2.3 million olive trees would be cultivated during the current year to promote olive farming on a large scale which is expected to reduce reliance on imported edible oil.

“On average, 500,000 to 600,000 olive plants per annum are being cultivated by the government,” the PDSP official said, adding that survey teams have also started feasibility studies in order to identify areas for the cultivation drive this year.

He further informed that as many as 10 olive producing nurseries have been established in collaboration with public and private sectors to fulfil local needs. From these local nurseries, about 1 million plants would be obtained this season, whereas these plants would be 100 per cent certified by the Federal Seeds Registration and Certification Authority (FSRCA).

Olive cultivation in the country has been gaining momentum as local output during the current season is projected to cross 11,000 tonnes, showing a significant development towards reducing reliance on the imported edible oil and exploiting the export potential of this particular agricultural produce.

“The country is expecting to extract about 13,000 tonnes of extra virgin olive oil worth millions of dollars that would help boost farm income with less investment and inputs,” the PDSP official said.

 

Previous articleGunmen kill cop escorting polio workers in KP
Next articleFive arrested for rape, murder of minor girl
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IHIG Pakistan plans to go public in 2022

KARACHI: International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG UK, is all set to be the first hospitality and fractional investment company...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FBR constitutes five-member committee on capital market tax reforms

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a five-member consultative committee on capital market tax reforms. According to documents available with this scribe,...
Read more
ECONOMY

PM launches Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system

'SBP's Raast initiative will help boost formal economy, ensure financial inclusion of women, and eradicate poverty from the country'
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan finally notifies GI rules to protect domestic products in int’l market

ISLAMABAD: After a lapse of around 18 years, Pakistan on Monday finally approved and notified geographical indication (GI) rules to protect its domestic products...
Read more
ENERGY

NEPRA notifies Rs1.06 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified Rs1.06 per unit hike in power tariff under the head 'fuel cost adjustment' (FCA)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sugar prices to remain steady as production likely to increase, NPMC told

ISLAMABAD: Production of sugar is likely to increase this year due to improved sugarcane crushing activity, which would release pressure on the upward price...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

TECH

‘Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies’

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration should expand antitrust cases against Alphabet’s Google and Facebook and encourage breaking up companies, according to a group whose founder...

Iqbal says PM’s aide ‘allegations’ pack of lies

Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump: NYT

Turkish foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan today

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.