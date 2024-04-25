Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petrol, diesel prices expected to drop in Pakistan from May 1

Following the global trend, petrol price is likely to go down by Rs5, while diesel may fall by Rs7.85 per litre

By Monitoring Desk

Petroleum prices in Pakistan are likely to go down in the upcoming fortnightly review as global oil prices continue their downward trend, a private TV channel reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

The price of petrol decreased by $1.86 per barrel to $107.16 per barrel, while the price of diesel in the global market recorded a fall of $4.30 per barrel to $104.76 per barrel.

Following the global trend, the petrol price is likely to go down by Rs5 per liter in the domestic market. Similarly, the price of diesel may fall by Rs7.85 per liter for consumers in the Pakistani market.

During the last review, the federal government increased the petrol price by Rs 4.53 per liter, and the price of diesel by Rs 8.14 per liter.

The petrol was currently being sold at Rs293.94 per liter, while the High-Speed Diesel was available at Rs 290.38 per liter.

Oil prices in international market were little changed on Thursday as falling fuel demand in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, amid signs of a slowing economy contended with concerns for a widening conflict in the key Middle East producing region.

Brent crude futures edged up 9 cents to $88.11 a barrel at 0420 GMT, after falling 0.5% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for June gained 7 cents to $82.88 a barrel, following a 0.6% drop on Wednesday.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gasoline demand in the week to April 19 dropped 2.8% from a week earlier and is down 11% from a year ago. Distillate fuel demand also declined from a week ago and is down 4.7% from a year ago.

Previous article
Drug court penalizes GSK executives for substandard medicine
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NEPRA approves K-Electric’s 7-year investment plan

Plan will catalyse the company’s efforts to reduce losses in transmission and distribution, and drive growth in its customer base

IMF executive board to meet April 29 on $1.1bn Pakistan tranche

Govt receives $9.7bn in foreign loans in 9MFY24, falls short of targets

MCB’s profit after tax grows 27% to Rs 16.6 billion in Q1FY24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.