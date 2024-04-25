Pakistani company secures $4mn export contract for frozen boneless beef to UAE

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has secured another export contract worth $4 million from First Quality Food Stuff LLC for the export of frozen boneless beef to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“TOMCL is delighted to announce that we have successfully negotiated and entered into another contract with First Quality Food Stuff LLC for the export of frozen boneless beef to the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the company said in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“This new contract represents the quality of our meat production for the wider UAE markets and reaffirms our position as a leading meat processor and exporter from Pakistan to the UAE.”

This new contract, valued at US$4 million, underscores TOMCL’s commitment to sustained growth and its ability to capitalise on expanding market opportunities. With this contract, TOMCL anticipates generating above-noted revenues within the next six months.

The management of TOMCL is confident that this continued partnership and expanded sales contract will further enhance the company’s financial performance, contributing positively to its topline and delivering value to its shareholders, read the notice.

TOMCL had previously notified the exchange regarding the export contract secured with First Quality Food Stuff LLC of $4 million through a notice on August 31, 2023.