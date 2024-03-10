The SIFC and the Dar problem

Pakistan has just had a close brush with Dar, but it seems that the worst is over. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been slow to announce his picks for cabinet, it has become increasingly clear that former finance minister Ishaq Dar will not be asked to head the finance ministry for a record fifth time.

Of course, Mr Dar will not be absent from cabinet entirely. His party has gone so far as to indicate that the position of Deputy Prime Minister (a job nearly as useless but not quite so useless as President) might be revived for the good senator. If not that he might even be given a shot at the finance ministry where he would have the opportunity to do far more damage.

For most close observers of Pakistan’s economy the decision to keep Dar away from it elicited a sense of veritable relief. There is not yet any guarantee as to his replacement. The CEO of Pakistan’s largest bank has been touted as a possible replacement. The name of the caretaker finance minister and former SBP Governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar has also been under consideration.



Whatever happens the general sentiment is that no matter who comes in they will be better Dar. But we must at some point pause and ask a truly terrifying question. A question that mothers use to scare their kids to sleep and which keeps economists up at night.

What if we get a finance minister worse than Dar?

Normally one would shudder, put the thought away, and hope nothing of the sort happens again. But for this new government there is one fresh factor that will have some impact or other on the powers of the finance ministry: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). For a very long time the country’s military leadership has been sharing power with their civilian counterparts. Over time this complicated relationship has arrived at a general understanding by which the military is allowed to independently run its own affairs while having a sizable influence on Pakistan’s foreign policy. In exchange, civilian setups have every now and then been allowed to run the economy and policy in areas such as health, education, and other service sectors with relative independence.

There is much to be said simply in terms of historical fact about how we got here. But let us set that aside for the sake of ease, security and understanding. Let us forget matters of what should be and what shouldn’t be. Of right and wrong, and of constitutional and unconstitutional and instead focus on realities. What we do know is that even in periods where military dictators were directly exercising executive power they largely relied on technocrats, bankers, and economists to manage the country’s finances for them.

But over the past year or so the country’s military leadership has taken a more direct role in managing the economy than it has even done during periods of direct military rule. There is nothing more indicative of this newfound interest in financial management than the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that has been designed, spearheaded, and launched by the country’s military leadership.

What exactly does the SIFC do? It is supposed to be a council composed of civil and military leadership that operates almost like a second, empowered, commerce and investment ministry. The council provides opportunities and easy terms of investment and cuts through the inefficiencies with a vast array of powers. It is, essentially, a way to ensure consistent economic and business policies for foreign and domestic investors.

It is as much a failsafe as it is anything else. Just look at Mr Dar’s last term as finance minister. After taking charge of the finance ministry in September, Senator Dar spent a good few months trying to prop up the rupee, stomp on inflation, and build a platform for the PML-N to build an election campaign off of. Any criticism of his actions or suggestions that they could derail the hard fought IMF agreement were met with macho posturing and aggressive chest thumping.

All of the buffoonish antics ended when the IMF did not respond kindly to Mr Dar’s tactics. When it became clear there was no recourse, the government ended up blinking in the stare off and an IMF team arrived in Pakistan by February and left without signing a staff level agreement. From here on in the fund had the upper hand and ended up essentially dictating the country’s budget.

The SIFC, as of now, cannot of course participate in matters such as negotiations with the IMF. It is simply a vessel for private investment. But as time has passed, the council has continued to gain increasing power and influence in the country. There is, of course, no answer better than democratic, representative, leadership. What we can know for sure in the meantime is that unless whoever becomes finance minister is clear, decisive, and quick with their decision makers some other entity will carve out some of the job for itself whether it be the SIFC or some other body.