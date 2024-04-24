NEPRA approves K-Electric’s 7-year investment plan

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has given its decision on the Transmission & Distribution Investment Plan for K-Electric (KE) till FY2030.

The plan will catalyse the company’s efforts to reduce losses in transmission and distribution, and drive growth in its customer base.

Investment in power utility infrastructure is essential to ensure a smooth, stable, safe, and uninterrupted supply of electricity to a growing number of customers.

Since its privatisation, an investment of Rs 544 billion has enabled K-Electric to double its customer base, double the power consumption of this customers, and more than halve its T&D losses.

The plan was submitted in accordance with regulatory guidelines and a hearing was held in March 2023 where KE management apprised stakeholders regarding the projects being planned from FY2024 to FY2030.

For this period, KE has clearly identified priorities and projects for investment areas such as growth, energy loss reduction, network rehabilitation, maintenance, and safety.

Digitization is also a central area of focus in these operational areas. The investment plan outlines projects to install more AMRs and implement technology such as Advanced Distribution Management Systems and Meter Data Management Systems to strengthen internal processes and introduce more transparency as well.

On the transmission front, the plan envisages the addition of grids and transmission lines which will further strengthen the reliability of KE’s network and enable the offtake of additional power from the National Grid.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO KE Moonis Alvi stated, “Over the next 7 years, we are looking to invest $2 billion in Transmission and Distribution to manage the city’s needs through targeted investments and tech-based interventions. I’d like to acknowledge the efforts of all stakeholders who have been a part of this journey and who will continue to work with us to modernize our infrastructure and prepare us for the future.”

The investment plan complements the company’s Power Acquisition Program through which KE has outlined its vision to achieve 30% share of renewable energy in its generation mix by 2030.

In this regard, the company has also received regulatory approval on RFPs of 640 megawatts renewable projects which is another critical link in the mission to enable access to affordable energy for all.