Mobile phones set to become more expensive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a new sales tax policy that will affect mobile phone prices significantly, starting July 25, 2024.

According to the revised Sales Tax Act, 1990, a 25% sales tax will be applied to completely built-up (CBU) mobile phones valued over $500, while those priced below $500 will incur an 18% tax.

In addition, locally assembled CBU phones, along with imports in completely knocked down (CKD) or semi-knocked down (SKD) forms, will also be subject to an 18% tax.

The new fiscal year’s budget proposes additional measures, including a federal excise duty (FED) on imported mobile phones, an increase in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) tax, and a rise in the General Sales Tax (GST) on these imports.