Beyond all the talk, are electric vehicles truly affordable in Pakistan?

When we envision futuristic technologies, our minds often leap to space travel, AI, and robotics. Yet, just a few decades ago, electric vehicles (EVs) were part of that forward-looking list. Today, while not yet the dominant form of transportation, EVs have steadily moved from science fiction to everyday reality.

The rise of electric vehicles is unmistakable, with consumer familiarity and adoption growing consistently. A Bloomberg Green analysis highlights a significant shift in the automotive landscape: by the end of last year, 31 countries had crossed a crucial EV tipping point, with purely electric vehicles accounting for over 5% of new car sales. This milestone is considered the gateway to mass adoption, often followed by a rapid transformation in consumer preferences.

Despite this progress, the EV segment faces its share of skeptics. Sales, while on an upward trajectory, haven’t accelerated at the pace many industry insiders anticipated. Around 95% of electric car sales are concentrated in only three regions, China, Europe, and the United States, which have market shares of 60%, 25%, and 10%, respectively. This gap between expectations and reality has led to some pessimism about the sector’s short-term prospects.

However, it’s important to view this transition in context. The shift from traditional combustion engines to electric powertrains represents a fundamental change in transportation technology, one that inevitably faces hurdles and resistance. As with any transformative technology, the path to widespread adoption is rarely linear.

The current state of EVs mirrors a critical juncture: poised between breakthrough and mainstream acceptance. While challenges remain, the increasing global focus on sustainability and technological advancements in battery technology suggest that electric vehicles are likely to play an increasingly significant role in our automotive future.