Saudi Arabia pledges support for Pakistani tech firms’ travel and visa needs

Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has committed to assisting Pakistani technology companies with visa and travel facilitation. This assurance came during a meeting with Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Thursday.

The discussion focused on strengthening IT and telecommunications ties between the two nations. Minister Khawaja emphasized Pakistan’s desire to enhance its relationship with Saudi Arabia in these sectors, highlighting Saudi Arabia as a promising market for Pakistani tech firms. She urged the ambassador to support Pakistani companies registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in securing visas and traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Minister Khawaja expressed interest in collaborative efforts with Saudi Arabia in cybersecurity. The ambassador responded positively, promising full cooperation and support for Pakistani tech companies in these areas.

Director General of International Coordination at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi, also attended the meeting.