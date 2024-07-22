Pakistan earns $2.9 billion from IT services in FY 2023-24

Pakistan earned $2.925 billion from providing Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first eleven months (July-May) of the fiscal year 2023-24.

This represents a growth of 23.33% compared to $2.371 billion earned in the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During this period, the export of computer services increased by 26.72%, rising from $1.909 billion last year to $2.419 billion in July-May 2023-24.

Within computer services, software consultancy exports grew by 13.57%, from $698.129 million to $792.580 million. Exports of hardware consultancy services also increased by 17.12%, from $5.251 million to $6.150 million.

However, exports of repair and maintenance services decreased by 46%, from $2.822 million to $1.524 million. Exports and imports of computer software services grew by 7.58%, from $540.153 million to $581.070 million.

The export of information services saw a significant increase of 111%, rising from $4.500 million to $9.495 million. Within this category, exports of news agency services surged by 176.33%, from $2.645 million to $7.309 million, while other information-related services grew by 17.84%, from $1.855 million to $2.186 million.

Telecommunication services exports increased by 8.29%, growing from $457.750 million to $495.700 million. Specifically, call center services exports rose by 12%, from $212.761 million to $238.300 million. Other telecommunication services saw a 5.07% increase, from $244.989 million to $257.400 million during FY 2023-24.