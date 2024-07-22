Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fauji Foods approves Rs 350 million loan to subsidiary

Loan aims to meet working capital needs and capital expenditures of Fauji Infraavest Foods 

By News Desk

Fauji Foods Limited (FFL) has approved a loan of Rs 350 million to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fauji Infraavest Foods Limited. 

This decision was made during a Board of Directors meeting held on July 22, 2024, as disclosed in a notice pursuant to Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The loan is intended to support Fauji Infraavest Foods Limited in meeting its working capital requirements and certain capital expenditures. 

The mark-up on the principal loan amount will be payable on the outstanding loan amount bi-annually at 6 months KIBOR plus 1%.

As Fauji Foods Limited is the holding company of its wholly owned subsidiary, it is exempt from obtaining shareholder approval for this transaction under SECP SRO 1239(I)/2017 dated December 06, 2017.

 

Previous article
Pakistan earns $2.9 billion from IT services in FY 2023-24
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.