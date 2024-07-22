Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Pakistan’s power generation drops 1.9%, costs down by nearly 11% in June 2024

Reduction in cost was largely due to 19% decrease in the cost of power generation from imported coal

By Monitoring Desk

Power generation in Pakistan reached 13,460 GWh (18,090 MW) in June 2024, marking a 1.9% year-on-year decline compared to June 2023, when generation stood at 13,715 GWh (18,433 MW), according to data released by Arif Habib Limited (AHL) on Monday.

On a monthly basis, power generation increased by 6.7% from 12,617 GWh in May. This increase was driven by improved generation from hydel sources, which rose by 21.1%, and imported coal, which surged by 66.3%.

For the fiscal year 2024, power generation fell by 1.9% year-on-year to 127,165 GWh (170,909 MW), down from 129,591 GWh (174,170 MW) in the previous fiscal year. The decline was primarily due to lower generation from nuclear sources, which dropped by 3.7%, and gas, which fell by 21%.

The total cost of generating electricity in June 2024 decreased by nearly 11%, reaching Rs8.61 per KWh compared to Rs9.63 per KWh in June 2023. 

This reduction in cost was largely due to a decrease in the cost of power generation from imported coal, which fell by nearly 29% to Rs15.53 per KWh from Rs21.79 per KWh in the same period last year.

In June, hydel power emerged as the leading source of electricity generation, accounting for 35.1% of the total generation mix. This was followed by RLNG, which contributed 18.1%, and nuclear power, which accounted for 14.8%.

Among renewable sources, wind power contributed 3.8%, solar power 0.9%, and bagasse 0.4% to the overall generation mix.

 

Previous article
Fauji Foods approves Rs 350 million loan to subsidiary
Next article
Saudi Arabia’s US treasury bond holdings increase to $136.3 billion in May
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Competition tribunal affirms penalty on Reliance Paints for price fixing

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal has upheld the decision of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against M/s Reliance Paints Pakistan for fixing the...

Gold prices in Pakistan rise by Rs1,000 per tola following global trend

KE responds to petition against power outages in Karachi

Kuwait pledges full support to boost Pakistan’s economy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.