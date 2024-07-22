Pakistan’s power generation drops 1.9%, costs down by nearly 11% in June 2024

Power generation in Pakistan reached 13,460 GWh (18,090 MW) in June 2024, marking a 1.9% year-on-year decline compared to June 2023, when generation stood at 13,715 GWh (18,433 MW), according to data released by Arif Habib Limited (AHL) on Monday.

On a monthly basis, power generation increased by 6.7% from 12,617 GWh in May. This increase was driven by improved generation from hydel sources, which rose by 21.1%, and imported coal, which surged by 66.3%.

For the fiscal year 2024, power generation fell by 1.9% year-on-year to 127,165 GWh (170,909 MW), down from 129,591 GWh (174,170 MW) in the previous fiscal year. The decline was primarily due to lower generation from nuclear sources, which dropped by 3.7%, and gas, which fell by 21%.

The total cost of generating electricity in June 2024 decreased by nearly 11%, reaching Rs8.61 per KWh compared to Rs9.63 per KWh in June 2023.

This reduction in cost was largely due to a decrease in the cost of power generation from imported coal, which fell by nearly 29% to Rs15.53 per KWh from Rs21.79 per KWh in the same period last year.

In June, hydel power emerged as the leading source of electricity generation, accounting for 35.1% of the total generation mix. This was followed by RLNG, which contributed 18.1%, and nuclear power, which accounted for 14.8%.

Among renewable sources, wind power contributed 3.8%, solar power 0.9%, and bagasse 0.4% to the overall generation mix.