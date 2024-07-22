Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Saudi Arabia’s US treasury bond holdings increase to $136.3 billion in May

Saudi Arabia sees 22.46% year-on-year growth in US treasury investments

By Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US treasury bonds rose to $136.3 billion in May, up from $111.3 billion in the same month of 2023, marking a 22.46% year-on-year increase.

Data released by the US Treasury Department places Saudi Arabia in 17th position among the largest investors in US treasury bonds as of May. The Kingdom’s bond holdings were valued at $135.4 billion in April, $135.9 billion in March, and $131.1 billion in February.

These figures underscore Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in international financial markets and its strategic use of sovereign wealth to bolster its global economic stance.

Notably, Saudi Arabia is the only Arab and Middle Eastern country among the top 20 major holders of US Treasury securities. A report by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in January revealed that its investments in foreign securities reached $1 trillion by the end of December 2023. SAMA also reported $361.75 billion in deposits with banks abroad.

The US Treasury Department noted that the data is collected from US-based custodians and broker-dealers, and may not precisely reflect the actual ownership of treasury securities by individual countries.

The US Treasury data also highlighted Japan as the largest investor in US bonds in May, with holdings totaling $1.128 trillion. China and the UK followed with portfolios valued at $768.3 billion and $723.4 billion, respectively. Luxembourg held the fourth spot with $385.4 billion, while Canada and the Cayman Islands were fifth and sixth with $354.5 billion and $336.5 billion, respectively. Ireland, Belgium, and Switzerland followed, with treasury assets valued at $317.7 billion, $313 billion, and $290.4 billion, respectively. France, Taiwan, and India rounded out the top 12 with holdings of $283 billion, $263.3 billion, and $237.8 billion, respectively.

 

Previous article
Pakistan’s power generation drops 1.9%, costs down by nearly 11% in June 2024
Next article
Kuwait pledges full support to boost Pakistan’s economy
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Competition tribunal affirms penalty on Reliance Paints for price fixing

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal has upheld the decision of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against M/s Reliance Paints Pakistan for fixing the...

Gold prices in Pakistan rise by Rs1,000 per tola following global trend

KE responds to petition against power outages in Karachi

Kuwait pledges full support to boost Pakistan’s economy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.