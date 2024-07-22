Saudi Arabia’s US treasury bond holdings increase to $136.3 billion in May

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US treasury bonds rose to $136.3 billion in May, up from $111.3 billion in the same month of 2023, marking a 22.46% year-on-year increase.

Data released by the US Treasury Department places Saudi Arabia in 17th position among the largest investors in US treasury bonds as of May. The Kingdom’s bond holdings were valued at $135.4 billion in April, $135.9 billion in March, and $131.1 billion in February.

These figures underscore Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in international financial markets and its strategic use of sovereign wealth to bolster its global economic stance.

Notably, Saudi Arabia is the only Arab and Middle Eastern country among the top 20 major holders of US Treasury securities. A report by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in January revealed that its investments in foreign securities reached $1 trillion by the end of December 2023. SAMA also reported $361.75 billion in deposits with banks abroad.

The US Treasury Department noted that the data is collected from US-based custodians and broker-dealers, and may not precisely reflect the actual ownership of treasury securities by individual countries.

The US Treasury data also highlighted Japan as the largest investor in US bonds in May, with holdings totaling $1.128 trillion. China and the UK followed with portfolios valued at $768.3 billion and $723.4 billion, respectively. Luxembourg held the fourth spot with $385.4 billion, while Canada and the Cayman Islands were fifth and sixth with $354.5 billion and $336.5 billion, respectively. Ireland, Belgium, and Switzerland followed, with treasury assets valued at $317.7 billion, $313 billion, and $290.4 billion, respectively. France, Taiwan, and India rounded out the top 12 with holdings of $283 billion, $263.3 billion, and $237.8 billion, respectively.