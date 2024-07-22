Kuwait pledges full support to boost Pakistan’s economy

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait pledges full support to boouwait has assured to provide all possible support to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and promote bilateral cooperation.

The assurance was given by Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan Abdul Rahman Almutairi during a meeting with Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan in

Islamabad.

Referring to the importance Kuwait accords to its relations with Pakistan, the Ambassador said that all agreements reached with Pakistan will be implemented

in a timely manner. The two sides discussed proposals to enhance trade relations. They agreed to move forward in a more coordinated manner.