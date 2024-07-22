Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Kuwait pledges full support to boost Pakistan’s economy

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait pledges full support to boouwait has assured to provide all possible support to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and promote bilateral cooperation.

The assurance was given by Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan Abdul Rahman Almutairi during a meeting with Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan in
Islamabad.

Referring to the importance Kuwait accords to its relations with Pakistan, the Ambassador said that all agreements reached with Pakistan will be implemented
in a timely manner. The two sides discussed proposals to enhance trade relations. They agreed to move forward in a more coordinated manner.

Previous article
Saudi Arabia’s US treasury bond holdings increase to $136.3 billion in May
Next article
KE responds to petition against power outages in Karachi
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Competition tribunal affirms penalty on Reliance Paints for price fixing

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal has upheld the decision of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against M/s Reliance Paints Pakistan for fixing the...

Gold prices in Pakistan rise by Rs1,000 per tola following global trend

KE responds to petition against power outages in Karachi

Saudi Arabia’s US treasury bond holdings increase to $136.3 billion in May

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.