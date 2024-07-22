Sign inSubscribe
KE responds to petition against power outages in Karachi

By INP

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) has submitted its response to a petition filed in the Sindh High Court against prolonged load shedding during the severe heatwave in Karachi.

The petitioner highlighted that three people have already died due to the extreme heat. The petitioner stated that despite timely payment of bills, residents
are still facing power outages of up to 12 hours.

K-Electric submitted their response to the petition, noting that the Supreme Court has previously ruled against approaching the court directly on such matters.

K-Electric’s response mentioned that load shedding will occur on feeders where there are losses. However, advocate Muhammad Vawda argued that K-Electric’s
response is irrelevant and lacks significance. He pointed out that the petitioners had already lodged a complaint with NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority), but NEPRA has yet to make a decision on it.

Advocate Vawda further noted that according to K-Electric, the concerned feeder falls under the “no losses” category, questioning why load shedding is
happening on a no-loss feeder. He accused K-Electric of violating policy and NEPRA of failing to take action.

The petition emphasized that due to the collusion between NEPRA and K-Electric, the residents are suffering. Despite paying bills on time, they are enduring prolonged power outages, causing significant distress.

The court has adjourned the hearing until August 5 and directed NEPRA to submit a response at the next hearing. The Sindh High Court aims to address the issues raised and seek clarification from the involved parties to resolve the matter.

