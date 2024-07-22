Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices in Pakistan rise by Rs1,000 per tola following global trend

The local price of gold per tola reached Rs251,000 after a single-day increase of Rs1,000

By News Desk

After declining for two consecutive sessions, gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Monday, tracking an uptick in the international market rates. The local price of gold per tola reached Rs251,000 after a single-day increase of Rs1,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price for 10 grams of gold was Rs215,192, marking an Rs857 increase from previous rates.

On Saturday, gold prices had dropped by Rs1,000 per tola.

The international price of gold saw a rise on Monday, reaching $2,402 per ounce with a $20 premium, reflecting a $2 increase over the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady at Rs2,920 per tola.

Last Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had surged by Rs4,600 per tola, setting a new record high of Rs254,000 per tola in the domestic market.

Previous article
KE responds to petition against power outages in Karachi
Next article
Competition tribunal affirms penalty on Reliance Paints for price fixing
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Competition tribunal affirms penalty on Reliance Paints for price fixing

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal has upheld the decision of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against M/s Reliance Paints Pakistan for fixing the...

KE responds to petition against power outages in Karachi

Kuwait pledges full support to boost Pakistan’s economy

Saudi Arabia’s US treasury bond holdings increase to $136.3 billion in May

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.