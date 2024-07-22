Gold prices in Pakistan rise by Rs1,000 per tola following global trend

After declining for two consecutive sessions, gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Monday, tracking an uptick in the international market rates. The local price of gold per tola reached Rs251,000 after a single-day increase of Rs1,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price for 10 grams of gold was Rs215,192, marking an Rs857 increase from previous rates.

On Saturday, gold prices had dropped by Rs1,000 per tola.

The international price of gold saw a rise on Monday, reaching $2,402 per ounce with a $20 premium, reflecting a $2 increase over the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady at Rs2,920 per tola.

Last Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had surged by Rs4,600 per tola, setting a new record high of Rs254,000 per tola in the domestic market.