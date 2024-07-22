Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Competition tribunal affirms penalty on Reliance Paints for price fixing

Reliance Paints was fixing the minimum resale price for its products and penalising dealers 

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal has upheld the decision of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against M/s Reliance Paints Pakistan for fixing the retail prices of its products, violating Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.

As per details shared by CCP, it  initiated an inquiry after receiving a formal complaint from Akzo Nobel Pakistan Ltd, which alleged that Reliance Paints was fixing the minimum resale price for its products and also monitoring and penalizing dealers, distributors, and retailers for non-compliance with its price directives. The CCP’s inquiry report concluded that these practices were restricting competition not only between dealers and retailers but also between Reliance and its competitors, as the retail price became inflexible and no discounts could be offered by dealers to consumers for Reliance’s products.

The Commission observed that the agreements and arrangements enforced by Reliance Paints restricted intra-brand competition among its dealers, distributors, and retailers, impairing their ability to compete on prices in the sale and distribution of Reliance Paints’ products. Consequently, the CCP imposed a penalty of PKR 5 million on Reliance Paints.

Reliance Paints filed an appeal against the CCP’s order with the Competition Appellate Tribunal. The Tribunal upheld the findings of the Commission regarding Reliance Paints’ violations of Section 4 of the Act. However, it reduced the penalty to PKR 2.5 million.

Previous article
Gold prices in Pakistan rise by Rs1,000 per tola following global trend
Next article
FPCCI demands transparency and audit of IPP payments totaling Rs400 billion
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold prices in Pakistan rise by Rs1,000 per tola following global...

After declining for two consecutive sessions, gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Monday, tracking an uptick in the international market rates. The local price...

KE responds to petition against power outages in Karachi

Kuwait pledges full support to boost Pakistan’s economy

Saudi Arabia’s US treasury bond holdings increase to $136.3 billion in May

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.