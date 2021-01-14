Registration of real estate, construction companies up 32pc in 2020

ISLAMABAD: A healthy trend has been witnessed in the registration of construction and real estate companies, as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 3,383 new companies belonging to this sector in 2020, which was 32pc higher than 2019.

The department had registered 2,560 companies and 2,022 real estate/construction companies in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Overall, the SECP registered 20,342 companies last year, depicting an increase of 24pc (3,886 companies) when compared with 2019.

The department had registered 16,456 and 13,227 companies in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Sources believe that the construction package announced by the government last year has started yielding positive results, as people were now moving towards investments in the construction sector.

Recently, on the request of builders and developers, the government also extended the deadline for construction package till June 30, 2021.

According to Sustainable Development Policy Institute Executive Director Abid Qaiyum Suleri, many businesses in Pakistan had closed down during the Covid pandemic, “so people found it suitable to invest in the real estate and construction sector”.

He opined that people in the construction sector remained mostly independent, whereas businessmen were dependent on other sectors such as waiting for imported goods etc.

“There could be an amnesty factor behind this rising trend as people do not have any other sector to invest at the moment,” he added.