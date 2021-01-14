Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Registration of real estate, construction companies up 32pc in 2020

Avatar
By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: A healthy trend has been witnessed in the registration of construction and real estate companies, as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 3,383 new companies belonging to this sector in 2020, which was 32pc higher than 2019.

The department had registered 2,560 companies and 2,022 real estate/construction companies in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Overall, the SECP registered 20,342 companies last year, depicting an increase of 24pc (3,886 companies) when compared with 2019.

The department had registered 16,456 and 13,227 companies in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Sources believe that the construction package announced by the government last year has started yielding positive results, as people were now moving towards investments in the construction sector.

Recently, on the request of builders and developers, the government also extended the deadline for construction package till June 30, 2021.

According to Sustainable Development Policy Institute Executive Director Abid Qaiyum Suleri, many businesses in Pakistan had closed down during the Covid pandemic, “so people found it suitable to invest in the real estate and construction sector”.

He opined that people in the construction sector remained mostly independent, whereas businessmen were dependent on other sectors such as waiting for imported goods etc.

“There could be an amnesty factor behind this rising trend as people do not have any other sector to invest at the moment,” he added.

Previous articleSBP reserves drop $12m to $13.4bn
Next articlePDM to march to ECP, PTI readies defence
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Tax waiver on sugar import among six items on ECC’s agenda

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its upcoming meeting will take up a six-point agenda, including tax waiver on the import of sugar, documents...
Read more
ECONOMY

SBP reserves drop $12m to $13.4bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped 0.09pc on a weekly basis, according to data released by the central...
Read more
ECONOMY

Sindh asks Centre to ban tomato import, allow onion export

KARACHI: The Sindh government has written a letter to the federal government seeking a ban on the import of tomatoes and steps to kickstart...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Islamabad, Baku agree to enhance trade volume, connectivity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to promote cooperation in the areas of energy and economy. The agreement was reached during delegation level talks held...
Read more
HEADLINES

IBM delays $510,000 suit for recovery two dozen times

KARACHI: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has successfully delayed a suit for recovery worth $510,000 24 consecutive times to date, most recently pushing a...
Read more
HEADLINES

President for enhanced Pak-Azerbaijan trade, commercial cooperation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need to expand the bilateral volume of trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, besides further promoting commercial...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Sindh asks Centre to ban tomato import, allow onion export

KARACHI: The Sindh government has written a letter to the federal government seeking a ban on the import of tomatoes and steps to kickstart...

IHC bars Naeem Bukhari from working as PTV chairman

Oil prices ease as pandemic outweighs Chinese and US data

Islamabad, Baku agree to enhance trade volume, connectivity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.