Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

PM for fast-tracking establishment of markets along Afghan, Iran borders

By APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite measures regarding the establishment of markets in Pakistan’s bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran, besides formulating a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

Highlighting the importance of markets for the prosperity of people residing in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bordering areas of Balochistan, the PM said the establishment of border markets would not only create employment opportunities for the local population but also help check smuggling.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review progress regarding the establishment of border markets along Afghanistan and Iran borders.

Advisor to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, special assistants Moeed Yusuf, Dr Waqar Masood and Dr Shehbaz Gill were present on the occasion, whereas Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting was briefed about the federal and provincial level measures taken so far for the establishment of the proposed border markets, which would ensure the provision of better business opportunities to the local population at Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders, and promote trade and employment opportunities for the youth.

The meeting was further informed about the draft PC-1 and the progress on negotiations with Iran and Afghan authorities for establishment of 18 proposed border markets, of which four would be established under a pilot project.

Previous articleImporters in a fix over delay in EV ordinance
Next articleUSC chairman terminated over misuse of power
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Provinces directed to ensure steady supply of wheat

Finance minister orders food ministry to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to ensure smooth supply of wheat flour at reasonable rates
Read more
GOVERNANCE

NA body seeks in-camera briefing on NBP president’s ‘offshore account’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has decided to take in-camera briefing from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on issues...
Read more
ECONOMY

Govt to import sugar to stabilise price, Senate told

Hafeez Shaikh says PTI govt can't be blamed for spike in foreign debt, 'as it is also repaying loans obtained by previous govts'
Read more
ECONOMY

APTMA lauds SNGPL for ensuring uninterrupted supply to export sector

APTMA chairman apprises SNGPL MD of issues pertaining to low gas pressure in Punjab, says productivity being compromised due to this single factor
Read more
GOVERNANCE

USC chairman terminated over misuse of power

'Industries secretary has been appointed as USC chairman for three months, while an interim six-member board has been constituted to run the affairs of the corporation'
Read more
ECONOMY

Importers in a fix over delay in EV ordinance

Govt yet to issue ordinance despite approval of Electric Vehicle policy by cabinet about a month ago
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

USC chairman terminated over misuse of power

'Industries secretary has been appointed as USC chairman for three months, while an interim six-member board has been constituted to run the affairs of the corporation'

PM for fast-tracking establishment of markets along Afghan, Iran borders

Importers in a fix over delay in EV ordinance

Route2Health® becomes Asia’s first herbal, dietary supplement manufacturer to be awarded USP GMP Audit Certificate

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.