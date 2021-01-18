PM for fast-tracking establishment of markets along Afghan, Iran borders

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite measures regarding the establishment of markets in Pakistan’s bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran, besides formulating a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

Highlighting the importance of markets for the prosperity of people residing in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bordering areas of Balochistan, the PM said the establishment of border markets would not only create employment opportunities for the local population but also help check smuggling.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review progress regarding the establishment of border markets along Afghanistan and Iran borders.

Advisor to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, special assistants Moeed Yusuf, Dr Waqar Masood and Dr Shehbaz Gill were present on the occasion, whereas Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting was briefed about the federal and provincial level measures taken so far for the establishment of the proposed border markets, which would ensure the provision of better business opportunities to the local population at Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders, and promote trade and employment opportunities for the youth.

The meeting was further informed about the draft PC-1 and the progress on negotiations with Iran and Afghan authorities for establishment of 18 proposed border markets, of which four would be established under a pilot project.