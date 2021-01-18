USC chairman terminated over misuse of power

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday terminated the services of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan after an inquiry proved five charges against him.

Zulqarnain Ali Khan was appointed chairman of the USC in 2018 and an inquiry found him guilty on five counts, including misuse of powers. Besides his termination, a notification for the dissolution of the board of directors of the utility stores corporation was also issued.

The industries secretary has been appointed as the USC chairman for three months while an interim six-member board has also been formed to run the affairs of the corporation.

The new board, which has been announced through a notification, comprises secretary and joint secretary of the industries department, joint secretary finance, DG BISP, MD Utility Stores Corporation and DG FIA.

The new board will work until a new chairman is appointed by the government in three months.