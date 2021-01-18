Sign inSubscribe
APTMA lauds SNGPL for ensuring uninterrupted supply to export sector

APTMA chairman apprises SNGPL MD of issues pertaining to low gas pressure in Punjab, says productivity being compromised due to this single factor

By Hassan Naqvi

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Adil Bashir has thanked the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) for ensuring uninterrupted supply of gas to export-oriented sectors.

He welcomed the appointment of Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani as the new managing director of SNGPL and expressed hope that he would personally ensure supply of gas at normal pressure to the export industry so as to enable it create additional jobs, attract new investment and uplift exports.

Bashir stated this during a meeting with the newly-appointed SNGPL managing director on Monday. APTMA-Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir and other office bearers of the association were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Adil Bashir highlighted the extreme low pressure of gas across Punjab, saying that the productivity of the export-oriented industry was being compromised due to this single factor.

Bashir also urged the new MD to revise/withdraw the adhoc bills after verifying the actual gas consumption of those industries having switched over to other energy sources.

APTMA delegation further apprised the meeting that sustained supply of gas/RLNG was essential to maintain the momentum of enhanced exports as currently, the textile industry was working at full capacity. The export orders for next six months were booked and there was a continuous upward trend despite the Covid pandemic, they informed.

Speaking on the occasion, the SNGPL managing director appreciated the outstanding contribution of the textile sector to national economy in general and exports in particular.

Hassan Naqvi
Hassan Naqvi
The writer is a staff reporter and can be reached at [email protected]

Provinces directed to ensure steady supply of wheat

Finance minister orders food ministry to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to ensure smooth supply of wheat flour at reasonable rates
NA body seeks in-camera briefing on NBP president’s ‘offshore account’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has decided to take in-camera briefing from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on issues...
Govt to import sugar to stabilise price, Senate told

Hafeez Shaikh says PTI govt can't be blamed for spike in foreign debt, 'as it is also repaying loans obtained by previous govts'
USC chairman terminated over misuse of power

'Industries secretary has been appointed as USC chairman for three months, while an interim six-member board has been constituted to run the affairs of the corporation'
PM for fast-tracking establishment of markets along Afghan, Iran borders

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite measures regarding the establishment of markets in Pakistan’s bordering areas with Afghanistan...
Importers in a fix over delay in EV ordinance

Govt yet to issue ordinance despite approval of Electric Vehicle policy by cabinet about a month ago
USC chairman terminated over misuse of power

'Industries secretary has been appointed as USC chairman for three months, while an interim six-member board has been constituted to run the affairs of the corporation'

PM for fast-tracking establishment of markets along Afghan, Iran borders

Importers in a fix over delay in EV ordinance

Route2Health® becomes Asia’s first herbal, dietary supplement manufacturer to be awarded USP GMP Audit Certificate

