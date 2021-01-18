APTMA lauds SNGPL for ensuring uninterrupted supply to export sector

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Adil Bashir has thanked the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) for ensuring uninterrupted supply of gas to export-oriented sectors.

He welcomed the appointment of Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani as the new managing director of SNGPL and expressed hope that he would personally ensure supply of gas at normal pressure to the export industry so as to enable it create additional jobs, attract new investment and uplift exports.

Bashir stated this during a meeting with the newly-appointed SNGPL managing director on Monday. APTMA-Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir and other office bearers of the association were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Adil Bashir highlighted the extreme low pressure of gas across Punjab, saying that the productivity of the export-oriented industry was being compromised due to this single factor.

Bashir also urged the new MD to revise/withdraw the adhoc bills after verifying the actual gas consumption of those industries having switched over to other energy sources.

APTMA delegation further apprised the meeting that sustained supply of gas/RLNG was essential to maintain the momentum of enhanced exports as currently, the textile industry was working at full capacity. The export orders for next six months were booked and there was a continuous upward trend despite the Covid pandemic, they informed.

Speaking on the occasion, the SNGPL managing director appreciated the outstanding contribution of the textile sector to national economy in general and exports in particular.