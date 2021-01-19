Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Turkey slaps ad ban on Twitter

By Agencies

ISTANBUL: Ankara has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope, and Pinterest after they failed to appoint local representatives in Turkey under a new social media law, according to decisions published on Tuesday.

Under the law, which critics say stifles dissent, social media companies that do not appoint such representatives are liable for a series of penalties, including the latest move by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

The law allows authorities to remove content from platforms, rather than blocking access as they did in the past. It has caused concern as people turn more to online platforms after Ankara tightened its grip on mainstream media.

The latest decisions in the country’s Official Gazette said the advertising bans went into effect from Tuesday. Twitter, its live-streaming app Periscope, and image sharing app Pinterest were not immediately available to comment.

Deputy Transport Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said Twitter and Pinterest’s bandwidth would be cut by 50% in April and by 90% in May. Twitter said last month it would shut down Periscope by March due to declining usage.

“We are determined to do whatever is necessary to protect the data, privacy and rights of our nation,” Sayan said on Twitter. “We will never allow digital fascism and disregard of rules to prevail in Turkey,” he said, echoing tough comments by President Tayyip Erdogan.

On Monday, Facebook Inc joined other companies in saying it would appoint a local representative, but added it would withdraw the person if it faced pressure regarding what is allowed on its platform.

YouTube, owned by Google, said a month ago it would abide the new law, which the government says enhances local oversight of foreign companies.

In previous months Facebook, YouTube and Twitter had faced fines in Turkey for not complying. Companies that do not abide the law will ultimately have their bandwidth slashed, essentially blocking access.

Erdogan said last week that those who control data can establish “digital dictatorships by disregarding democracy, the law, rights and freedoms”. He vowed to defend what he described as the country’s “cyber homeland”.

Previous articleEpidemics lead world’s biggest short-term risks: World Economic Forum
Next articleIEA trims 2021 oil demand forecast
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

MARKETS

Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half

LONDON: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth and oil demand trumped concerns that renewed...
Read more
World Business News

IEA trims 2021 oil demand forecast

PARIS: The International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its 2021 global oil demand forecast Tuesday as fresh coronavirus lockdowns cloud the outlook but said mass...
Read more
World Business News

Epidemics lead world’s biggest short-term risks: World Economic Forum

LONDON: Infectious diseases and livelihood crises led the rankings of risks expected to pose a critical threat to the world in the next two...
Read more
World Business News

IMF chief sees ‘high degree of uncertainty’ in global outlook

WASHINGTON: The head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday said the global lender needed more resources to help heavily indebted countries, citing a...
Read more
World Business News

Oil falls on coronavirus fears, strong dollar

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as a stronger dollar, fears over soaring Covid-19 cases around the world and the slow pace of vaccination...
Read more
World Business News

Fiat Chrysler, PSA seal merger to become Stellantis

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler and PSA sealed their long-awaited merger on Saturday to create Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest auto group with deep enough pockets to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Oil import bill shrinks 22.3pc in 1st half of FY21

Pakistan imported oil and petroleum products worth $4.77bn in 1HFY21, as against $6.14bn last year

IEA trims 2021 oil demand forecast

Turkey slaps ad ban on Twitter

Epidemics lead world’s biggest short-term risks: World Economic Forum

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.