Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

IEA trims 2021 oil demand forecast

By Agencies

PARIS: The International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its 2021 global oil demand forecast Tuesday as fresh coronavirus lockdowns cloud the outlook but said mass vaccination programmes should help bolster a second half rebound.

“Global oil demand is expected to recover by 5.5 million barrels per day (mbd) to 96.6 mbd in 2021, following an unprecedented collapse of 8.8 mbd in 2020,” the IEA said in its latest monthly report.

“For now, a resurgence in Covid-19 cases is slowing the rebound but a widespread vaccination effort and an acceleration in economic activity is expected to spur stronger growth in the second half of the year,” it said.

“This recovery mainly reflects the impact of fiscal and monetary support packages as well as the effectiveness of steps to resolve the pandemic,” it added.

The IEA said it now expected demand in the first quarter of this year to be 0.6 mbd less than previously forecast, with the full-year outcome revised down by 0.3 mbd.

On the supply side, the IEA said that after “falling by a record 6.6 mbd in 2020, world oil supply is set to rise by over 1.0 mbd this year.”

“There may be scope for higher growth given our expectations for further improvement in demand,” the IEA added.

It said that its forecasts assume that in the second half this year, OPEC+ — that is OPEC members plus non-cartel producers, principally Russia — will continue to rein in output, withholding 5.8 mbd of oil from the market in line with their April 2020 agreement.

The IEA noted that OPEC+ has recently adopted a more flexible stance and will be meeting regularly to assess output levels.

Oil prices have risen in recent weeks on hopes the global economy will get back on track later this year.

The IEA said these higher prices could “provide an incentive to increase production by the US shale industry, which saw the biggest fall in output last year.”

However, shale producers appear set to stick with promises to keep output largely flat so as not to jeopardise prices.

“If they stick to those plans, OPEC+ may start to reclaim the market share it has steadily lost to the US and others since 2016,” the IEA concluded.

Previous articleTurkey slaps ad ban on Twitter
Next articleOil import bill shrinks 22.3pc in 1st half of FY21
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

MARKETS

Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half

LONDON: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth and oil demand trumped concerns that renewed...
Read more
World Business News

Turkey slaps ad ban on Twitter

ISTANBUL: Ankara has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope, and Pinterest after they failed to appoint local representatives in Turkey under a new social...
Read more
World Business News

Epidemics lead world’s biggest short-term risks: World Economic Forum

LONDON: Infectious diseases and livelihood crises led the rankings of risks expected to pose a critical threat to the world in the next two...
Read more
World Business News

IMF chief sees ‘high degree of uncertainty’ in global outlook

WASHINGTON: The head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday said the global lender needed more resources to help heavily indebted countries, citing a...
Read more
World Business News

Oil falls on coronavirus fears, strong dollar

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as a stronger dollar, fears over soaring Covid-19 cases around the world and the slow pace of vaccination...
Read more
World Business News

Fiat Chrysler, PSA seal merger to become Stellantis

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler and PSA sealed their long-awaited merger on Saturday to create Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest auto group with deep enough pockets to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Oil import bill shrinks 22.3pc in 1st half of FY21

Pakistan imported oil and petroleum products worth $4.77bn in 1HFY21, as against $6.14bn last year

IEA trims 2021 oil demand forecast

Turkey slaps ad ban on Twitter

Epidemics lead world’s biggest short-term risks: World Economic Forum

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.