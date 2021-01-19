Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Oil import bill shrinks 22.3pc in 1st half of FY21

Pakistan imported oil and petroleum products worth $4.77bn in 1HFY21, as against $6.14bn last year

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The country’s oil import bill witnessed a reduction of 22.32pc during the first half (July-Dec) of the current fiscal year (FY21) as compared to the corresponding period of FY20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Tuesday.

The overall oil imports were recorded at $4.77 billion in 1HFY21, as against the imports of $6.14 billion in 1HFY20, the data showed.

Commodities that contributed to the decline in oil import bill included petroleum products, the imports of which decreased by 16.30pc, from $2.59 billion last year to $2.16 billion during the period under review.

As per the data, the import of petroleum crude decreased from $1.77 billion to $1.32 billion (-25.31pc), while that of natural gas (liquefied) dropped from $1.62 billion to $1.05 billion (-35.33pc).

On the other hand, the imports of petroleum gas (liquefied) jumped from $153 million to $227.643 million (+48.79pc), while the import of all other oil products increased from $0.067 million to 0.078 million (+16.42pc).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the country oil import bill shrunk 20.04pc to $824.872 million in December 2020 when compared to the imports of $1.03 billion in December 2019.

However, on a month-on-month basis, oil imports increased 6.03pc in December 2020 when compared to the imports of $777.977 million in November 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that the country’s merchandize exports increased 4.98pc during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports from the country during July-December FY21 were recorded at $12.098 billion against the exports of $11.524 billion during July-December FY20. Likewise, imports into the country during the period under review also increased 5.72pc, from $23.195 billion last year to $24.521 billion during the first half of FY21.

Based on the figures, the country’s trade deficit increased by 6.44pc during the first half of FY21 compared to the corresponding period of last year. The country’s trade deficit was recorded at $12.423 billion in 1HFY21 as against the deficit of $11.671 billion last year.

Previous articleIEA trims 2021 oil demand forecast
Next articleGas allocation for new LNG terminals opposed
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Gas allocation for new LNG terminals opposed

The Petroleum Division has opposed a proposal regarding the allocation of the existing capacity in gas pipeline to the upcoming two new liquefied natural gas (LNG)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Public debt soars to Rs24.11tr

Central government domestic debt increased by Rs829 billion to Rs24.11 trillion in the first five months of the current fiscal year, but the trend...
Read more
HEADLINES

Foreign investment drops by 30pc in H1FY21

Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 30 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal year (H1FY21), according to data released by...
Read more
ECONOMY

Provinces directed to ensure steady supply of wheat

Finance minister orders food ministry to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to ensure smooth supply of wheat flour at reasonable rates
Read more
GOVERNANCE

NA body seeks in-camera briefing on NBP president’s ‘offshore account’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has decided to take in-camera briefing from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on issues...
Read more
ECONOMY

Govt to import sugar to stabilise price, Senate told

Hafeez Shaikh says PTI govt can't be blamed for spike in foreign debt, 'as it is also repaying loans obtained by previous govts'
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Epidemics lead world’s biggest short-term risks: World Economic Forum

LONDON: Infectious diseases and livelihood crises led the rankings of risks expected to pose a critical threat to the world in the next two...

Public debt soars to Rs24.11tr

IMF chief sees ‘high degree of uncertainty’ in global outlook

Foreign investment drops by 30pc in H1FY21

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.