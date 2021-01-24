Thinking outside the wrapper: How local brands like Candi can compete with Lotus

In October last year, a bakery named Layers opened in Lahore’s DHA area without much aplomb. As any store that has not been marketed with great zeal, the initial days saw the odd customer come in every now and then and it was pretty much a slow beginning.

But as people began visiting Layers, they realised that the desserts were good, but more importantly cheap. In a matter of days, the unnervingly small grapevine of Lahori DHA-Model Town-Gulberg elite was buzzing, and within weeks Layers had people lining up outside both their DHA and Gulberg outlet. Since then, not a single day has passed by that there hasn’t been a line outside the dessert store. And ask anyone in the line what they are there for, and the Lotus cake will be on the top of the list.

Lotus is one of the latest food crazes in Pakistan. The way that it works is that a product not manufactured or available in Pakistan begins to be imported here, people discover it, love it both for its novelty and because it is good, and then proceed to make desserts with it. Now, even if the product is considered mainstream outside of Pakistan, because it is imported it becomes a ‘luxury’ product and is sold at ridiculous prices. As a result, the desserts that spring for it are expensive too. The same thing happened to Nutella, then it happened to Oreos, and for the last year and a half, it is happening to the Lotus biscuit, and it will happen to the next product that is imported to Pakistan. That is, unless local versions pick up their game.