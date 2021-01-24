Thinking outside the wrapper: How local brands like Candi can compete with Lotus

In October last year, a bakery named Layers opened in Lahore’s DHA area without much aplomb. As any store that has not been marketed with great zeal, the initial days saw the odd customer come in every now and then and it was pretty much a slow beginning.
But as people began visiting Layers, they realised that the desserts were good, but more importantly cheap. In a matter of days, the unnervingly small grapevine of Lahori DHA-Model Town-Gulberg elite was buzzing, and within weeks Layers had people lining up outside both their DHA and Gulberg outlet. Since then, not a single day has passed by that there hasn’t been a line outside the dessert store. And ask anyone in the line what they are there for, and the Lotus cake will be on the top of the list.
Lotus is one of the latest food crazes in Pakistan. The way that it works is that a product not manufactured or available in Pakistan begins to be imported here, people discover it, love it both for its novelty and because it is good, and then proceed to make desserts with it. Now, even if the product is considered mainstream outside of Pakistan, because it is imported it becomes a ‘luxury’ product and is sold at ridiculous prices. As a result, the desserts that spring for it are expensive too. The same thing happened to Nutella, then it happened to Oreos, and for the last year and a half, it is happening to the Lotus biscuit, and it will happen to the next product that is imported to Pakistan. That is, unless local versions pick up their game.
It is important to ask the question, what does Layers do so well for people to be queuing up for them? They are not the first ones to figure out that Lotus biscuits go well in desserts. They have lines in front of them waiting to buy their products because their prices are cheap. Now, while we do not know what Layers’ business strategy is with margins lower than the market convention, we can wonder how other dessert businesses could compete.
Everyone is using Candi in their desserts but saying its Lotus. There’s only one Lotus biscuit on top to satisfy the fad. Moreover, Candi is also produced under the license of the LU brand which is owned by a foreign company. Maybe we should get a license for Lotus too?