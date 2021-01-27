Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan finally grants GI tag to Basmati to contest Indian case in EU

Nepal also opposes Indian application for exclusive GI rights for Basmati

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: After formally opposing the Indian application for exclusive Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Basmati rice, Pakistan has finally registered the aromatic rice variety as its GI product in order to protect the commodity in the international market.

GI, an intellectual property, is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. GIs are typically used for agricultural products, foodstuffs, wine and spirit drinks, handicrafts, and industrial products, among others.

Following the speedy approval of GI rules recently, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) had applied for GI tag of Basmati at Intellectual Property Organization (IPO)-Pakistan, which is now the GI Registry. 

After the Indian application appeared in the European Union’s (EU) official magazine, the process of approving GI rules in the country was expedited to object Indian claims and contest the case in the EU.

According to IPO Pakistan Chairman Mujeed Ahmed, TDAP has been granted Basmati rice GI tag by the GI Registry (IPO). The approval of GI rules and the subsequent registration of Basmati under the country’s GI law would help Pakistan contest Indian claim of exclusive rights, he added.

Meanwhile, as per an official, unlike India, Pakistan in its application submitted to the EU has not claimed exclusive rights of Basmati as the same variety of rice is grown in India and some other countries. “We have only opposed the Indian claim, which is baseless and against the ground reality. This is why even the State of Madhya Pradesh in India has also opposed the country’s GI tagging for Basmati and is contesting the move in Indian Supreme Court,” said the official.

Like Pakistan, Nepal has also claimed the GI right on Basmati paddy in the EU, in response to India seeking an approval to receive GI certification for the same from the political and economic union of 27 member countries.

Nepal claims that Basmati rice has been in production in the South Asian region, including Nepal, for ages. However, Nepal does not grow fine rice or basmati rice in large volumes and the growing demand for fine rice is met through imports from India.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had approved the long-awaited GI rules in a fast move after the country was caught unaware when India applied for an exclusive GI tag to Basmati rice in the EU in September 2020. Pakistan was also facing registration issues regarding domestic products in the international market as local items were not protected through the GI law.

As per the approved rules, at least 79 products, including Basmati Rice, Khanpur Khwa, Bahawalpur Chunri, Bhakkar Karna Oil, Khewra Pink Salt, Chitrali Embroidery, Hunza Apricot, Sukkur Dates etc., have been protected through the GI law.

“GI identifies agricultural, natural and manufactured goods originating, manufactured or produced in a territory, region or locality as determined by the country, where a given quality, reputation, characteristics, ingredients or components are essentially attributable to its geographical origin,” the rules stated. “In case of manufactured goods, the production, processing or preparation of the specified product takes place in a certain territory, region or locality.”

Previous articleExcessive power generation capacity troubles once energy-starved Pakistan
Next articleGovt mulls revival of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Govt allows export companies to establish branch offices abroad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed export-oriented companies to establish branch offices abroad, it was learnt on Wednesday. Sources said that the Economic Coordination Committee...
Read more
HEADLINES

Centre forms panel to monitor Karachi Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday formed a 10-member monitoring committee to remove obstacles and review progress on various initiatives being made under the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Work on CASA-1000 transmission line project commences

Energy minister, IsDB president inaugurate construction of 113km power transmission lines from Pak-Afghan border to Nowshera under CASA-1000
Read more
Banking

HMB fined Rs59.5m for violating AML/CFT guidelines

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs59.516 million on Habib Metropolitan Bank (HMB) on account of violation of...
Read more
Banking

Bank AL Habib’s profit rises 59pc to Rs17.8bn in 2020

The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited met on Wednesday to review and announce the bank's financial results for the year ended...
Read more
HEADLINES

UK offers support for development of green industry in Pakistan

LAHORE: Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that Islamabad is looking to further deepen trade and economic linkages between Pakistan and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Banking

Bank AL Habib’s profit rises 59pc to Rs17.8bn in 2020

The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited met on Wednesday to review and announce the bank's financial results for the year ended...

UK offers support for development of green industry in Pakistan

Malaysia releases PIA plane seized over payment dispute

Govt mulls revival of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.