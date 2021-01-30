Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan to receive 17m vaccine doses from COVAX by June: Asad Umar

By News Desk
Asad-Umar

Planning Minister and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar on Saturday broke a good news that COVAX has indicated a supply of up to 17 million doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan during the first half of 2021.

“Good news on Covid vaccine front. Received a letter from COVAX of indicative supply of up to 17 million doses of AstraZeneca in 1st half 2021,” Umar wrote on Twitter.

According to the planning minister, six million of the total 17 million doses will be received by March with delivery starting in February. He did not specify any dates.

“We signed with COVAX nearly 8 months back to ensure availability,” he added.

Of the 190 participating economies, Pakistan is among the 92 that qualify for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX initiative that ensures rapid and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level.

News Desk
News Desk

