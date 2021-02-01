Sign inSubscribe
PM approves solarisation of tubewells to facilitate Balochistan farmers

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the solarisation of tubewells to facilitate farmers and growers in Balochistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

The PM directed the Power Division and the provincial government to prepare a comprehensive plan for the execution of the solarisation project within given timelines.

The project will not only ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers but will also help address the issue of losses in the power sector.

The PM noted that the people of Balochistan and the entire country are bearing the brunt of losses in the power sector, directing the officials to address the matter on a priority basis.

Imran Khan said effective and appropriate use of subsidy is the foremost priority of the government.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal was also present on the occasion.

