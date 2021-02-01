Meezan Bank’s Irfan Siddiqui elected as OICCI president

LAHORE: Meezan Bank Limited President and CEO Irfan Siddiqui has taken over as the president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for 2021.

This was announced during the 161st Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the chamber on Monday.

Engro Corporation Ltd President and CEO Ghiasuddin Khan was elected as the vice president of the chamber.

Other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee included Erum Shakir Rahim from Glaxosmithkline Pakistan Ltd, Ali Asghar Jamali from Indus Motor Company Ltd, Atsushi Fujii from Mitsubishi Corporation, Aamir Hafeez from Ibrahim Pakistan Mobile Communications Ltd, Sami Ahmed from Procter & Gamble Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Markus Strohmeier from Siemens Pakistan Engineering Co Ltd, Mehmet Celepoglu from Total Parco Pakistan Ltd, and Amir Rasool Paracha from Unilever Pakistan Ltd.

The incoming OICCI president, in his message to members, said that he strongly believes that Pakistan offers considerable growth potential for existing foreign investors and attractive opportunities for new investors.

He said his conviction is supported by OICCI members who invested over $16 billion in new capital expenditure in the last eight years.

Irfan Siddiqui is a chartered accountant from England and Wales and is the founding president of Meezan Bank. Prior to joining Meezan Bank, he has held several senior management positions including CEO at Al-Meezan Investment Bank Limited, general manager at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company, and senior executive positions at Kuwait Investment Authority.