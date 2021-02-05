Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Police seize $60 million of bitcoin! Now, where’s the password?

By Agencies

FRANKFURT: German prosecutors have confiscated more than 50 million euros ($60 million) worth of bitcoin from a fraudster. There’s only one problem: they can’t unlock the money because he won’t give them the password.

The man was sentenced to jail and has since served his term, maintaining his silence throughout while police made repeated failed efforts to crack the code to access more than 1,700 bitcoin, said a prosecutor in the Bavarian town of Kempten.

“We asked him but he didn’t say,” prosecutor Sebastian Murer told Reuters on Friday. “Perhaps he doesn’t know.”

Bitcoin is stored on software known as a digital wallet that is secured through encryption. A password is used as a decryption key to open the wallet and access the bitcoin. When a password is lost the user cannot open the wallet.

The fraudster had been sentenced to more than two years in jail for covertly installing software on other computers to harness their power to “mine” or produce bitcoin.

When he went behind bars, his bitcoin stash would have been worth a fraction of the current value. The price of bitcoin has surged over the past year, hitting a record high of $42,000 in January. It was trading at $37,577 on Friday, according to cryptocurrency and blockchain website Coindesk.

Prosecutors have ensured the man cannot access the largesse, however.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to roll out historic package for farmers soon: PM
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

MARKETS

S&P 500, Nasdaq scale new highs on stimulus progress, job market rebound

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Friday on signs of progress towards more economic stimulus, while a closely...
Read more
World Business News

Europe in battle to overcome economic lag vs US, Asia

Europe’s slow vaccine roll-out means its economic recovery could lag behind upturns in the United States and Asia unless it can get the programme...
Read more
World Business News

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

LONDON: Oil hit its highest level in a year on Friday, closing in on $60 a barrel on economic revival hopes and supply curbs...
Read more
World Business News

US trade deficit jumps to 12-year high in 2020

WASHINGTON: The United States’ trade deficit surged to its highest level in 12 years in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the flow of...
Read more
World Business News

Indian protests against agriculture reforms attract new supporters

BHAINSWAL: Thousands of farmers in a politically important Indian state on Friday rallied in opposition to new agricultural laws, signalling growing support for a...
Read more
World Business News

US Treasury says wants to “understand deeply” GameStop frenzy before taking action

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that before she and financial market regulators took any action, they needed to “understand deeply”...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Europe in battle to overcome economic lag vs US, Asia

Europe’s slow vaccine roll-out means its economic recovery could lag behind upturns in the United States and Asia unless it can get the programme...

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

US trade deficit jumps to 12-year high in 2020

Renewal of Pak-Afghan transit trade agreement delayed

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.