Govt to roll out historic package for farmers soon: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will soon roll out a historic package for the country’s farmers.

The PM promised this during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sargodha chapter on Friday. The meeting, also attended by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and MNA Malik Amir Dogar, was held to discuss internal party matters, issues faced by locals, and progress on development projects.

The PM noted that farmers of rice and sugarcane are already making fair profits in their crops, adding that the incumbent government is committed to the welfare of the farmers. “As the government is committed to developing the agriculture sector on modern lines, a ‘biggest-ever agricultural package’ will be announced soon.”

Earlier on January 25, PM Khan had said the government would announce a special package for farmers “very soon” as a sub-committee of the cabinet was formulating proposals on the subject.

In a meeting with NA members, he had noted that the previous governments completely ignored South Punjab and discriminated against the people of the region with regard to provision of education and health and employment opportunities.

The meeting, which focused on the south Punjab secretariat and special package for farmers, was attended by SAPM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar and MNAs Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Nur Mohammad Khan Bhabha.