Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Govt to roll out historic package for farmers soon: PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will soon roll out a historic package for the country’s farmers.

The PM promised this during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sargodha chapter on Friday. The meeting, also attended by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and MNA Malik Amir Dogar, was held to discuss internal party matters, issues faced by locals, and progress on development projects.

The PM noted that farmers of rice and sugarcane are already making fair profits in their crops, adding that the incumbent government is committed to the welfare of the farmers. “As the government is committed to developing the agriculture sector on modern lines, a ‘biggest-ever agricultural package’ will be announced soon.”

Earlier on January 25, PM Khan had said the government would announce a special package for farmers “very soon” as a sub-committee of the cabinet was formulating proposals on the subject.

In a meeting with NA members, he had noted that the previous governments completely ignored South Punjab and discriminated against the people of the region with regard to provision of education and health and employment opportunities.
The meeting, which focused on the south Punjab secretariat and special package for farmers, was attended by SAPM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar and MNAs Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Nur Mohammad Khan Bhabha.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExports cross $2bn for fourth consecutive month
Next articlePolice seize $60 million of bitcoin! Now, where’s the password?
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Renewal of Pak-Afghan transit trade agreement delayed

PESHAWAR: As the transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan is expiring on the 11th of this month, no progress has so far been...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Women, transgender persons benefiting alike from Kamyab Jawan loan scheme 

LAHORE:People across the gender spectrum; men, women and transgender persons, are benefitting from Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan (Youth Entrepreneurship) Scheme launched in October 2019. Tehzeeb,...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan, Germany agree to enhance cooperation in IT sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany have agreed to enhance cooperation in the information technology (IT) and telecommunication sector. The understanding was reached during a meeting between...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan’s cotton output falls to two-decade low

The arrival of seed-cotton into ginneries plunged 35pc to 5.57 million bales as of January 31, 2021, the lowest level witnessed in Pakistan’s history...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

ECC approves renewal of SSGC-FFBQL gas supply agreement

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) on Wednesday considered the Petroleum Division's proposal for renewal of gas supply agreement between Sui Southern...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

ECC likely to approve Rs141m grant to clear Covid campaign dues

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), in its meeting to be held on Wednesday, may direct the Finance Division to allocate Rs141.308 million as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Europe in battle to overcome economic lag vs US, Asia

Europe’s slow vaccine roll-out means its economic recovery could lag behind upturns in the United States and Asia unless it can get the programme...

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

US trade deficit jumps to 12-year high in 2020

Renewal of Pak-Afghan transit trade agreement delayed

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.