How will Pakistanis get vaccinated for Covid-19?

- Advertisement -

Around October, more than six months after the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic became truly global, news started to surface that initial testing of different coronavirus vaccines was beginning to show promise. By December, less than a year after the virus became global, the first jabs have started with vaccination drives all over the world catching steam, and even Pakistan beginning its own drive in January 2021.

Looking back, having gotten to this point has been a miracle. Hopes of a vaccine being ready in a year were slim, and everyone said so. They were not wrong either. Vaccine development is slow, it takes a lot of trial and error (which means a lot of money), and there is little motivation for the free market to develop vaccines since they do not translate to big profits.

Despite this, because of the urgency of the pandemic and the push of different governments to usher along the vaccine development process, viable vials were made ready within a year of the pandemic having struck. On February 2, 2020, US pharmaceutical company Pfizer forecasted $15 billion in Covid vaccine sales in 2021. The Pfizer vaccine is among the leading vaccines that have been approved for use in multiple countries.

But here is the catch, where Pfizer has forecasted $15 billion in sales from Covid vaccines, Pakistani pharmaceutical companies have no idea if they will be able to get their hands on the vaccine in time, let alone earn profits from its sales.

There is currently only one pharmaceutical company in Pakistan, Karachi-based AGP Ltd, that has been able to get permission from the government to import Russian Sputnik vaccine for Covid-19. The rest of the vaccines in the country have been either bought by the federal government, or have been gifted from other countries and will be used to vaccinate front line medical workers and those segments of the population most vulnerable to the virus.

So this is the situation – even though Pakistan’s vaccination drive has begun, there is little knowledge about what exactly the business potential of these vaccines will be. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: