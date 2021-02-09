Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

South Korean boy investor with 43pc gains is new retail trading icon

By Agencies

SEOUL: Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next Warren Buffett after earning stellar returns of 43pc from a hobby picked up just last year: buying stocks.

Kwon pestered his mother to open a retail trading account last April with savings of 25 million won ($22,400) as seed money, just as the benchmark KOSPI index began recovering from its biggest dip in a decade.

“I really talked my parents into it, because I believed an expert who was saying (on TV) that this is a once-in-a-decade opportunity,” said Kwon, who rode the steepest jump by year-end among MSCI’s country indexes..

“My role model is Warren Buffett,” he added, in a reference to the US billionaire investor.

“Rather than short-term focused day trading, I want to keep my investment for 10 to 20 years with a long-term perspective, hopefully to maximize my returns.”

South Korea’s rookie investors like Kwon, who pursues “value investing” in blue chip shares with funds garnered from gifts, trading mini-car toys and running vending machines, have led the blistering rise of retail trade amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More retail investors are teenagers or even younger, making up more than two-thirds of the total value traded in the nation’s shares, versus less than 50pc in 2019.

The trend has grown as equity markets lure parents disillusioned with the education system and millennials working from home.

- Advertisement -

“I wonder, in this day and age, whether a college degree would be all that important,” said Kwon’s mother, Lee Eun-joo, who fuelled his passion by looking to expose him to business rather than tuition, seen as key to getting ahead in academics.

“Because we live in a different world now, it could be better to become an ‘only-one’ kind of person,” added Lee, who feared even a good schooling might not arm her son against dwindling job opportunities.

About 70pc of the 214,800 stock brokerage accounts for minors at Kiwoom Securities, South Korea’s most retail-friendly brokerage, with a market share of more than a fifth, were set up in January 2020 or after, its data shows.

Kwon, with time on his hands during last year’s school closures for the pandemic, drew up a wish list of purchases, which he made during market corrections.

These ranged from South Korea’s largest messenger app operator Kakao Corp., to the world’s biggest memory chip maker Samsung Electronics Co., and Hyundai Motor.

Kwon’s success also reflects the employment challenges for young South Koreans, with one in four out of work by January, the worst level on record, despite being among the most highly educated cohort in the OECD club of advanced nations.

Three-quarters go on to college after high school, versus the grouping’s 44.5pc average, but finding rewarding, creative work is tough. “There aren’t enough jobs for college graduates, so many are opting out to diversify their career path early,” said vocational researcher Min Sook-weon.

That is something Kwon understands.

“Rather than going to good schools like the Seoul National University, I’d rather become a big investor,” he said. “I also hope to do a lot of charity work.”

Previous articleCoca-Cola turns to 100pc recycled plastic bottles in US
Next articlePakistan among countries effectively safeguarding SMEs from Covid-19 impact: survey
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream

LONDON: Bitcoin was fast approaching the $50,000 mark on Tuesday as the afterglow of Elon Musk-led Tesla’s investment in the cryptocurrency had investors reckoning...
Read more
World Business News

Volkswagen explores flying cars in China

HAMBURG: Volkswagen is conducting a feasibility study in China about flying cars, Europe’s biggest automaker said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of companies...
Read more
World Business News

Coca-Cola turns to 100pc recycled plastic bottles in US

Coca-Cola Co will sell its popular sodas in bottles made from 100pc recycled plastic material in the United States, the beverage maker said on...
Read more
World Business News

Oil hits 13-month highs on supply cuts, weak dollar

LONDON: Oil hit 13-month highs on Tuesday with the Brent benchmark staying above $60 a barrel, supported by supply cuts, a weak dollar and...
Read more
World Business News

Honda and Nissan to sell a quarter of a million fewer cars because of chip shortage

TOKYO: Japan’s second and third largest automakers, Honda Motor and Nissan Motor, will sell a combined 250,000 fewer cars in the current financial year...
Read more
World Business News

Stocks, oil rise in Asia after US records

BEIJING: Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday after a record-setting day on Wall Street, while Bitcoin paused for breath after an overnight endorsement from...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Business

FrieslandCampina Engro posts Rs177m profit for 2020

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the year ending 31st Dec 2020. "The business continued its strong growth trajectory...

SBP to open branch office in Gilgit

PM seeks plan to set up farmers’ markets in Punjab, KP

Pakistan among countries effectively safeguarding SMEs from Covid-19 impact: survey

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.