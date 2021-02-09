Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Coca-Cola turns to 100pc recycled plastic bottles in US

By Agencies

Coca-Cola Co will sell its popular sodas in bottles made from 100pc recycled plastic material in the United States, the beverage maker said on Tuesday, in a major shift to combat plastic waste and reduce its carbon footprint.

The soda and beverage giant, criticized for being one of the biggest producers of plastic waste, pledged a couple of years ago to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one it sells globally by 2030.

The company will start rolling out the new 13.2oz bottles of Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Flavors this month in select states in the Northeast, Florida and California.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm said the new recycled bottles would help reduce its use of new plastic by more than 20pc across its North American portfolio compared with 2018.

“We realize our unique opportunity and clear responsibility to make a positive difference in the global plastic crisis,” said Alpa Sutaria, the company’s vice president, Sustainability, North America Operating Unit.

Beginning this month, 20oz bottles of the beverages will be sold in California and New York, and in Texas by Spring, as well as its Dasani and Smartwater brands in some locations in the coming months.

Sprite will come in a new 13.2oz clear bottle packaging in select markets this month and will transition all packaging to clear bottles by the end of 2022.

Nestle and PepsiCo, among the top polluters, have also taken steps to redesign packaging and reduce waste.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP approves plan to procure Rs32bn loan for hydropower projects
Next articleSouth Korean boy investor with 43pc gains is new retail trading icon
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream

LONDON: Bitcoin was fast approaching the $50,000 mark on Tuesday as the afterglow of Elon Musk-led Tesla’s investment in the cryptocurrency had investors reckoning...
Read more
World Business News

Volkswagen explores flying cars in China

HAMBURG: Volkswagen is conducting a feasibility study in China about flying cars, Europe’s biggest automaker said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of companies...
Read more
World Business News

South Korean boy investor with 43pc gains is new retail trading icon

SEOUL: Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next...
Read more
World Business News

Oil hits 13-month highs on supply cuts, weak dollar

LONDON: Oil hit 13-month highs on Tuesday with the Brent benchmark staying above $60 a barrel, supported by supply cuts, a weak dollar and...
Read more
World Business News

Honda and Nissan to sell a quarter of a million fewer cars because of chip shortage

TOKYO: Japan’s second and third largest automakers, Honda Motor and Nissan Motor, will sell a combined 250,000 fewer cars in the current financial year...
Read more
World Business News

Stocks, oil rise in Asia after US records

BEIJING: Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday after a record-setting day on Wall Street, while Bitcoin paused for breath after an overnight endorsement from...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Business

FrieslandCampina Engro posts Rs177m profit for 2020

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the year ending 31st Dec 2020. "The business continued its strong growth trajectory...

SBP to open branch office in Gilgit

PM seeks plan to set up farmers’ markets in Punjab, KP

Pakistan among countries effectively safeguarding SMEs from Covid-19 impact: survey

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.