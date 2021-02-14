Sign inSubscribe
Punjab CM directs timely completion of development projects in Bahawalpur

By News Desk

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned for the timely completion of ongoing development projects in Bahawalpur.

While chairing a meeting at Bahawalpur Aiport on Sunday, Buzdar was briefed about ongoing development projects in the area as well as the law and order situation.

“Officials should monitor the pace of development work on the ground and ensure timely completion of the projects to benefit the masses, he directed, adding that no negligence would be tolerated.

He said the government is also working to provide clean drinking water in backward areas of the province.

Earlier in December 2020, the Punjab CM had announced multi-billion mega projects for Lahore.

