Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Soneri Bank records 25.9pc jump in profit

By News Desk

The Board of Directors of Soneri Bank Limited on Wednesday approved the bank’s financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2020.

The bank posted profit before tax (PBT) of Rs4,035 million and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs2,400 million for the year 2020, as compared to Rs3,247 million and Rs1,906 million in 2019, reflecting a growth of 24.27pc and 25.93pc, respectively.

The bank’s earnings per improved to Rs2.1772 per share in 2020 from Rs1.7289 last year. The board has also recommended cash dividend for 2020 at 12.50pc i.e. Rs1.25 per share.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) was reported at Rs10,655 million, improving by 34.43pc, driven by volumetric increase and maintained spreads. Non fund based income (NFI) was reported at Rs3,807 million, indicating a YoY growth of 33.08pc percent. Profit before provisions and taxation was reported at Rs5,436 million, reflecting an impressive growth of 104.54pc against the corresponding year.

Article continues after this advertisement

Growth in expenses was restricted at 11.03pc as compared to the prior year, with non-markup expenses reported at Rs9,026 million for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The bank’s net advances portfolio stood at Rs164,545 million as at 31 December 2020, 19.7pc lower than the year end 2019 level. However, net investments witnessed a significant volumetric increase of Rs72,900 million or 41.17pc YoY.

- Advertisement -
Previous article10 airlines join hands with UNICEF to support vaccine roll-out
Next articleDRAP approves licencing, marketing of CanSinoBIO vaccine
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PTA asks FBR to stop illegal import of GSM boosters

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to stop illegal import of GSM boosters, as the practice...
Read more
Agriculture

PM Imran proposes five-point agenda to uplift agriculture in developing countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised on global efforts to invest in sustainable agriculture infrastructure and ensure adequate and fair prices for agricultural...
Read more
HEADLINES

GB govt strikes deal with NBP to promote homestay tourism

NBP to finance construction of small units along existing houses of GB residents
Read more
ENERGY

UAE keen to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday met Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi to discuss...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

GB govt strikes deal with NBP to promote homestay tourism

NBP to finance construction of small units along existing houses of GB residents

UAE keen to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector: envoy

DRAP approves licencing, marketing of CanSinoBIO vaccine

Soneri Bank records 25.9pc jump in profit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.