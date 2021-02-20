Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

FBR detects 21 benami vehicles in Karachi

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has identified another 21 luxury benami vehicles in Karachi.

According to sources, FBR’s Anti-Benami Zone-III has identified 21 vehicles worth millions of rupees registered in the names of different people. These vehicles included Prado, Premio, Mehran, Cultus, Wagon R, Corolla, Alto, Land Cruiser and Sportage.

Sources said that FBR will release a public notice with regard to these suspected benami assets that were purchased via benami transaction as defined under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017.

As per law, an anti-benami zone can confiscate a vehicle if the relevant person fails to provide the source of income.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier in September 2020, the FBR’s Anti-Benami Zone-III had confiscated some 19 Benami vehicles, including Mercedes-Benzes, BMWs, Toyota Prados, Suzuki Mehrans, Toyota Corollas and two Suzuki Cultuses, worth Rs100 million.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, Sri Lanka agree to reactivate joint working groups to remove trade barriers 
Next articlePlan for Gwadar oil city likely to be finalised by year-end
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Increase in prices of edible items at Utility Stores notified

ISLAMABAD: Massive increase in the prices of edible items at the outlets of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) was notified on Saturday after the approval...
Read more
ECONOMY

Govt urged to help exporters tap $500bn global furniture market

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to support furniture manufacturers and exporters by organising exhibitions in foreign...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Plan for Gwadar oil city likely to be finalised by year-end

The planning process for the establishment of the largest oil city in Gwadar is expected to conclude before the end of the year. According to...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to reactivate joint working groups to remove trade barriers 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to reactivate the forum of joint working groups (JWGs) for redressal of technical issues pending between the two...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to reactivate joint working groups to remove...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to reactivate the forum of joint working groups (JWGs) for redressal of technical issues pending between the two...

G7 leaders commit $4.3bn to finance global equitable access to tests, treatments and vaccines in 2021

PM Imran lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Moot calls for sustainable tobacco control policies to curtail losses

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.