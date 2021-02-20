PM Imran lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s field formations for achieving the seven-month revenue target by “undertaking bold tax audit and enforcement, and counter-smuggling measures”.

In a tweet on Saturday, he advised the FBR officials to continue working with honesty and commitment. He also commended the FBR head office team for developing the IT-enabled Transformation Plan and procuring the cutting-edge Track and Trace System.

The prime minister said once fully functional in July 2021, “it [T&T] will add hundreds of billions of additional revenue, curb counterfeiting and help establish rule of law”.

Earlier, the premier had lauded overseas Pakistanis for a record increase in remittances in FY20-21 as compared to last year. He also noted a significant growth in the country’s industrial sector.