Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

PM Imran lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s field formations for achieving the seven-month revenue target by “undertaking bold tax audit and enforcement, and counter-smuggling measures”.

In a tweet on Saturday, he advised the FBR officials to continue working with honesty and commitment. He also commended the FBR head office team for developing the IT-enabled Transformation Plan and procuring the cutting-edge Track and Trace System.

The prime minister said once fully functional in July 2021, “it [T&T] will add hundreds of billions of additional revenue, curb counterfeiting and help establish rule of law”.

Earlier, the premier had lauded overseas Pakistanis for a record increase in remittances in FY20-21 as compared to last year. He also noted a significant growth in the country’s industrial sector.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMoot calls for sustainable tobacco control policies to curtail losses
Next articleG7 leaders commit $4.3bn to finance global equitable access to tests, treatments and vaccines in 2021
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Moot calls for sustainable tobacco control policies to curtail losses

ISLAMABAD: Smoking not only causes majority of deaths in the country but also dents the national kitty heavily, as Pakistan is enduring around Rs192...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

CM’s adviser suspends Swat hydropower project director

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy & Power Himayatullah Khan has expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Ministries directed to ensure early operationalisation of Islamabad Metro service

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has directed the interior and communication ministries to devise a plan to operationalise Islamabad Metro Bus Service on a priority...
Read more
ECONOMY

Oil imports drop 20.9pc to $5.64bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's oil import bill witnessed a reduction of 20.90pc during the first seven months of the current fiscal year on a year-on-year (YoY)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20bn in its military industry...

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will invest more than $20 billion in its domestic military industry over the next decade as part of aggressive plans to boost...

The Atlantic report debunks Chinese loan trap ‘myth’

Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

Ministries directed to ensure early operationalisation of Islamabad Metro service

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.