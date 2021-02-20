The TRG stock phenomenon, explained

What on earth is going on with TRG Pakistan’s stock price? In April 2020, TRG’s stock stood at around Rs12. It then climbed to Rs51 in August 2020. At the time, several complaints were lodged in the Prime Minister’s portal, alleging ‘insider trading’, which has prompted the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to ask the PSX to submit a report on the issue.

That was then. Now, of course, those complaints seem quaint. Because between December 2020, to February 2021, the stock climbed an absurd amount, the current Rs125. There is an expectation, according to market rumours, that it will certainly cross north of Rs150.