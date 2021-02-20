Why luxury car importers are prone to fraud – the case of Porsche in Pakistan

This is a story about rich people and their rich people problems. And the premise is that the rich are not used to getting fleeced out of their personal money, and when that does happen, usually it is at the hands of another very rich person. Today’s instance is about luxury cars, and more specifically, how in the world the CEO of Porsche Pakistan pinched Rs800 million from some of the most rich and influential people in the country.

To understand how all these things happened, we must first have an idea of how upper-class life is structured. It is a sheltered world in which you rarely have to deal with people below your pay-grade, and end up socialising, giving and receiving favours all while flitting between the same familiar faces in the same crowds as always. One of the faces amongst this crowd is Syed Abuzar Bokhari, the CEO in question that has left his customers stranded without their money.