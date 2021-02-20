Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Why luxury car importers are prone to fraud – the case of Porsche in Pakistan

Profit takes a look at the murky business of luxury cars importers in Pakistan

Taimoor Hassan
By Taimoor Hassan

This is a story about rich people and their rich people problems. And the premise is that the rich are not used to getting fleeced out of their personal money, and when that does happen, usually it is at the hands of another very rich person. Today’s instance is about luxury cars, and more specifically, how in the world the CEO of Porsche Pakistan pinched Rs800 million from some of the most rich and influential people in the country. 

To understand how all these things happened, we must first have an idea of how upper-class life is structured. It is a sheltered world in which you rarely have to deal with people below your pay-grade, and end up socialising, giving and receiving favours all while flitting between the same familiar faces in the same crowds as always. One of the faces amongst this crowd is Syed Abuzar Bokhari, the CEO in question that has left his customers stranded without their money. 

You see, if you’re filthy rich in Pakistan, and you want to buy a car, you aren’t going to be walking into a local Suzuki or Toyota dealership or browsing ads for cars on Pakwheels. You’ll be going to a high-end, luxury, car dealership with a reference from a friend. And when you’re going in expecting the best, and can see yourself surrounded by opulence in these dealerships, the last thing on your mind is fraud.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Why do advertisers in Pakistan ignore LinkedIn?

The monopoly in professional networking has struggled to attract B2B marketers in Pakistan
Read more
FEATURED

Henan D.R. brings a new hope to the Naya Pakistan Housing Project

With itse prefab ‘Easy Houses,’ Henan D.R. is trying to make housing easier for Pakistanis
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.