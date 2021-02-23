Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

NAB recovers land worth Rs21bn through plea bargain in fake accounts case

By News Desk

In a major development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday approved a plea bargain of Rs21 billion from an accused involved in fake bank accounts case.

According to details, NAB’s Rawalpindi office recovered 562 acres of land, worth Rs21 billion, from accused Ahsan Elahi through plea bargain in a fake bank accounts case.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar termed the recovery a ‘great success’ of the anti-graft watchdog’s Rawalpindi office.

According to NAB officials, in 2012, a committee comprising government officials had transferred 562 acres of land to Ghulam Hussain Hilari and Yousuf Edhi. The 562 acres of government land were transferred to Malir Bin Qasim in exchange for 29 acres of private land.

Article continues after this advertisement

Moreover, the 262 acres of the illegally transferred land belonged to the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

NAB alleged that the Sindh government had taken the land from the PSM in the name of constructing a university and a yard for oil tankers. However, neither was a university constructed, nor was the yard built.

Ghulam Hussain Hilari and Yousuf Edhi reportedly transferred the land to accused Ahsan Elahi through a front man identified as Aftab Pathan, who planned to set up a housing society on the same land.

According to NAB, the accused offered a Rs35 million bribe to Sindh Building Control Authority DG Manzoor Qadir to get the approval for the housing society, whereas the money taken as bribe and kickbacks was deposited in fake bank accounts.

During a hearing held late last year, the apex court asked the country’s top graft buster to submit details of the 28 fake bank accounts identified during a probe into a mega money laundering scandal that involves the top leaders of the PPP.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Mushir Alam had issued this directive while hearing the bail application of one of the accused, Muhammad Umair, in the case – a peon whose bank account was used for a monetary transaction worth over Rs580 million.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said no action was taken against the main accused – including PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur – but his client was singled out for alleged persecution despite the fact that he was a co-accused.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt urged to revive sick industrial units to create jobs
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Govt urged to revive sick industrial units to create jobs

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has urged the government to pay special attention to the rehabilitation of sick...
Read more
HEADLINES

President stresses cementing trade ties with Uzbekistan

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised further strengthening Pakistan's relations with Uzbekistan in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, economy, politics and culture. Talking...
Read more
ECONOMY

Industrial use of electricity up 17pc in Jan: minister

ISLAMABAD: Power Division Minister Omar Ayub Khan revealed on Tuesday that the industrial use of electricity witnessed about 17 per cent increase during the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt striving to enhance Pak-Sri Lanka trade, investment relations: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that the government was working to achieve its...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt striving to enhance Pak-Sri Lanka trade, investment relations: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that the government was working to achieve its...

Stocks extend losses in range-bound trade

Bitcoin plummets as doubts grow over sky-high valuation

Oil rises on positive forecasts, slow US output restart

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.