Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

OGRA proposes up to Rs7 per litre increase in petroleum prices

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday recommended the Petroleum Division to increase the price of petroleum products by up to Rs7 per liter from March 1.

According to sources, OGRA, in its oil prices summary, proposed the government to jack up the petrol price by Rs 7 per liter and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs6 per liter for next fifteen days. The final decision on prices of petroleum products will be taken by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with the prime minister.

“If the PM grants its approval to raise the oil prices then masses will find a new wave of inflation in the prices of essential commodities and fares of transport which in result will destabilize their monthly budget and their economic health as well,” said the sources.

They added that the government can maintain the oil prices at current level if it decreases levy and taxes already imposed on oil prices.

Article continues after this advertisement

The current levy on petrol stands at Rs17.97 per litre, while that on diesel stands at Rs18.36 per litre.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier this month rejected ORGA’s proposal to increase the price of petroleum products.

OGRA had forwarded a summary to the prime minister, seeking an increase of Rs14.07 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs13.61 per litre in the price of high speed diesel from Feb 15th.

The authority had also recommended an increase in the price of kerosene oil by Rs10.79 per litre.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStocks retreat 100 points on profit booking
Next articlePakistan’s widening trade deficit can be restrained through ‘import deletion’ under public-private partnership: PAAPAM
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Pakistan joins Madrid System to protect trademarks in 124 countries

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Pakistan has formally joined the Madrid System to protect Pakistani trademarks in 124 member countries, making it easier for...
Read more
Automobile

Indus Motor declares Rs4.8bn profit for 1HFY21

The Board of Directors of Indus Motor Company (IMC) has released the company's financial results for the half-year ended December 31, 2020. IMC's combined sales...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan to save around $3bn under new LNG deal with Qatar: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said on Friday that Pakistan would save an amount of around $3 billion...
Read more
ENERGY

No debt burden on Pakistan due to CPEC power projects: China

China has said that power projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) did not incur debt burden on Pakistan as they were investment projects. "I...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Pakistan to save around $3bn under new LNG deal with Qatar:...

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said on Friday that Pakistan would save an amount of around $3 billion...

No debt burden on Pakistan due to CPEC power projects: China

CCP seeks ex-mill, retail price record from ghee, cooking oil makers

IMF cuts FBR’s collection target to Rs4.7tr

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.