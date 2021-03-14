Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Goods carriers announce protest against KP Customs Dept

Customs officials claim to have taken action against non-customs paid goods

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: Traders and transporters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday announced protests against the alleged seizure of local goods by KP Customs officials and the imposition of heavy fines.
Peshawar Goods Trackers Association (PGTA) Senior Vice-President, Zafar Khattak,
alleged that customs officials usually demand a bribe of a few hundred thousand rupees from traders and transporters to clear legal goods, while on the other hand, despite the completion of fencing on the Pak-Afghan border, non-customs paid goods are entering the country “with the connivance of customs officials”.
Khattak said that Customs officials let these goods enter the country through Torkham Gate in exchange for hefty bribes after which all these goods are supplied to cities across the country.
“Sacks full of non-custom paid tea and mobile accessories from Peshawar Saddar are transported to other parts of the province through the same routes all the time but officials ‘ignore’ it. However, they declare legal goods as non-custom paid until they are paid bribes,” he said.
According to sources, despite weekly off federal agencies officials at Azakhel Dry Port are clearing containers for Rs60, 000 per container on weekends, a practice which they said was damaging the national exchequer besides, promoting smuggling.
The traders demanded Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, FBR chairman, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and Peshawar High Court (PHC) chief justice to take notice of the matter, ordering an investigation and assets of Pakistan Customs officers and personnel.

KP Customs officials on the other hand rejected the allegations, alleging that non-customs paid goods are being smuggled into the country through border crossings in Balochistan.

The officials claimed that they have taken action to recover non-customs paid goods. “Over the past week, the Peshawar region has seized various non-customs paid items worth billions of rupees, including skim milk, pesticides and tea,” the officials claimed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePBF demands uniform wheat support price across country
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PBF demands uniform wheat support price across country

LAHORE: The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has said that three different prices for purchasing wheat have been set, which would cause confusion among growers,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Political stability, banks’ dividends may keep PSX green this week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to maintain positive momentum gained on Friday last in the coming sessions this week due to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sugar prices soar in various cities

LAHORE: Sugar prices across the country have surged to Rs100/kg or more in various cities of the country, according to the Pakistan Bureau of...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR submits tax exemptions withdrawal bill in NA secretariat

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) submitted a bill to the National Assembly (NA) secretariat on Saturday, proposing a string of amendments to withdraw...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR submits tax exemptions withdrawal bill in NA secretariat

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) submitted a bill to the National Assembly (NA) secretariat on Saturday, proposing a string of amendments to withdraw...

Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves

‘Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks’

Commercial activities in Lahore limited as Covid-19 third wave strikes

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.