Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PBF demands uniform wheat support price across country

By TLTP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has said that three different prices for purchasing wheat have been set, which would cause confusion among growers, calling for the Centre to set a uniform wheat support price throughout the country.

For the coming wheat crop, the procurement price set by the federal government is Rs1,650 per 40-kg; the Punjab government has set Rs1,800 per 40-kg; while the Sindh government has set the price at Rs2,000 per 40-kg.

PBF Vice President, Ahmad Jawad, in a statement issued on Sunday, said that to avoid a crisis-like situation that struck the market last year, demanded the government to design a comprehensive plan for wheat procurement and that too in a timely fashion.

“Growers must be provided bags to avoid crisis as the harvest has already started in early cultivation areas,” he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

“These variations in prices leave room for traders to manipulate the market, especially in the absence of timely procurement by the government,” he said, adding that consumers do not have a choice and might stay vulnerable in terms of affordability, as factors responsible for the wheat crisis are not just economic, but rather political.

He also said that economic managers in Pakistan need to come up with a unified agriculture policy to tackle the cost of inputs, as well as the burden on the national exchequer when it comes to importing important produce like wheat flour, sugar, and cotton.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePolitical stability, banks’ dividends may keep PSX green this week
Next articleGoods carriers announce protest against KP Customs Dept
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Goods carriers announce protest against KP Customs Dept

PESHAWAR: Traders and transporters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday announced protests against the alleged seizure of local goods by KP Customs officials and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Political stability, banks’ dividends may keep PSX green this week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to maintain positive momentum gained on Friday last in the coming sessions this week due to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sugar prices soar in various cities

LAHORE: Sugar prices across the country have surged to Rs100/kg or more in various cities of the country, according to the Pakistan Bureau of...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR submits tax exemptions withdrawal bill in NA secretariat

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) submitted a bill to the National Assembly (NA) secretariat on Saturday, proposing a string of amendments to withdraw...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR submits tax exemptions withdrawal bill in NA secretariat

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) submitted a bill to the National Assembly (NA) secretariat on Saturday, proposing a string of amendments to withdraw...

Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves

‘Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks’

Commercial activities in Lahore limited as Covid-19 third wave strikes

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.